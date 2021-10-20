Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa ropes in Mark Ngwazi

2 hrs ago
First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has roped in Mark Ngwazi for a tree planting day in Glendale tomorrow.

This was confirmed by Ngwazi in a video being sponsored by NatBake and Mazowe District Coordinating Committee DCC chairperson Tafadzwa Musarara.

The "taurai madzoka" hit maker said he will be performing at Rusunguko primary school where the First lady will be the guest of honour.

"On 26 October (Tuesday) we will be performing at Rusunguko primary school, Glendale in Masholand Central where the wife of the President will be planting tree l also will be planting trees, let us meet there," Ngwazi said in a video.

A number of people are expecting to attend the event since many music lovers have been starved of live music performances due to COVID-19 lockdown measures.

