Mother seeks peace order to stop son from abusing her

Opinion / Columnist

A 36-YEAR-OLD MAN from Bulawayo is in trouble for violating a peace order that was granted to him by Western commonage court in 2018 barring him from emotionally abusing his 75-year-old mother.Dumezweni Sinete was dragged to court by his mother Catherine Ncube for contravening the law.He appeared before Bulawayo's Western Commonage court magistrate Ulekile Ndlovu.The court was told that between the end of 2019 and 2021 while at their home in Pumula East - Bulawayo, Sinete unlawfully and intentionally insulted and emotionally abused her mother.It is the state case that through his conduct he violated the standing peace order that was granted to her mother in 2018 by the Western Commonage court.