'Remove the sanctions!' chorused SADC leaders on Anti-Sanctions Day - leaders cum howler monkeys

Man is a creature of reason and it is therefore most disconcerting when he starts to behave like one of the other animals, especially when the individual is in a position of power and authority.SADC leaders have it in their heads that the sanctions imposed on a select few Zanu PF leaders and companies are the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic meltdown. There is a mountain of evidence to show that rampant corruption, gross mismanagement and rank lawlessness which have all contributed to make Zimbabwe a pariah state are the root causes.41 years of corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF dictatorship has allowed corruption, mismanagement and lawlessness to grow and spread like cancer; the economy is in total ruins and the political system in paralysis - both the ruling party and opposition are corrupt and incompetent.Zimbabwe is stuck in this economic and political mess because the nation has been stuck with this corrupt and incompetent Zanu PF regime for 41 years and counting. Zanu PF has rigged election to secure its stay in power. The solution to ending the country's economic and political crisis is for the country to implement the democratic reforms designed to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.Zanu PF does not want corruption, mismanagement and lawlessness; the root causes of the country's economic, political and social problems; much less the crying need for democratic reform discussed. And so the party have manufactured various narratives and scapegoats to blame for the country's problems. The sanctions imposed by the West have become a God send scapegoat for the regime.SADC leaders have all bought in the Zanu PF lie that sanctions is the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic problems, lift the sanctions and Zimbabwe and the region will enjoy peace and economic prosperity. And so SADC leaders have endorsed today 25 October as the Anti-Sanctions Day and have joined Zimbabwe in the call for the lifting of the sanctions."Today we arise and collectively say enough is enough. The illegal sanctions are an albatross to the development, well-being and prosperity of the people of Zimbabwe. We call on the US to immediately and conditionally remove the sanctions for the sake of our children." - President Mnangagwa."For SADC as a region, the call for the unconditional removal of sanctions assumes even greater importance. It is not just a solidarity call in support of Zimbabwe, but also a clarion call for justice, fairness and full enjoyment of human rights. The sanctions are no longer relevant, and are detrimental to the socio-economic development and self-determination of Zimbabweans." - President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, at the Anti-Sanctions Solidarity Day's first anniversary in October 2020."We must show that we are really standing with our brothers and sisters in Zimbabwe. A problem for any nation in SADC is a problem for all of us, the success of any nation in SADC is also our success." - Annie Kumwenda, outgoing Malawian ambassador to Zimbabwe.There is a double irony here, firstly SADC leaders themselves clearly accept the need for democratic reforms in Zimbabwe as the solution to the country economic and political crisis because they proscribed the raft of democratic reforms following the blatant cheating and wanton violence of the 2008 Zimbabwe elections. And when it was clear that Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends had failed to implement even one reform at the end of the GNU in 2013; they wanted the elections postponed until the reforms were implemented.Second, all these SADC leaders would have unanimously approved the UN sanctions imposed on the White Colonial regime of Ian Smith because they accepted the sanctions as an effective measure to push for democratic change, regardless of the economic hardship the brought on the ordinary people. There is political oppression in Zimbabwe today, or be it the oppressor are now blacks and not the whites, and so why are the SADC leaders unanimously against the sanction this time!"We know when we understand Almighty God is a living manYou can fool some people sometimesBut you can't fool all the people all theSo now we see the light!"Bob Marley Get up stand up.The growing majority of ordinary Zimbabweans have certainly seen the light; they want the sanctions to remain and the fight for free, fair and credible elections intensified.Of course, it is disappointing that SADC leaders have decided to close their eyes to the tragic reality happening in Zimbabwe and join Zanu PF thugs in this anti-sanctions wild goose chase. I have nothing but contempt for the SADC leaders for in joining Zanu PF in this anti-sanctions chorus they have reduced themselves to nothing but howler monkeys!