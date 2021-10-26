Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

New Zapu SG, a real Political Testosterone

3 hrs ago | Views
Innovation is a word only relative to the young, and this is what Zapu produced yesterday. Just to start from the right place, Zapu elected  a Deliberate Black  Log, Ugodo Olumyama Ngenkani, Danda Demadema nenharo, to the position of a Secretary General.

Mthulisi Hanana inspires me and, as a Scientist in the World of Design, l understand better how an lnstitution which invests in young people, is guaranteed  to excell.

Zapu was the first Party to bring oppressed Black people of Rhodesia to the core and head of their country.
In 1957, it was the young people largely in their twenties and thirties, from all over Rhodesia, who organised themselves and invented the word "Zimbabwe".

I am trying to bring it to your attention that if you are calling yourself a Zimbabwean today, you are a product of a hypothesis by Zapu youth of 1957.

1957 was six years before divisive Zanu was formed late in 1963. In 1957, there was no Mugabe in Zimbabwean politics. Mugabe was a wealth seeking boy who had nothing to do with the suffering of the masses of Black people under Rhodesia. Where money promises were, is where Mugabe would be found and Ghana was his target to make money at that time. He only joined Zapu late in 1961, having been convinced by his cousin Chikerema that an opportunity to make money had emerged in politics. So, he left money seeking in Ghana and sought to position himself in Rhodesia,  to make money from politics. Mugabe did not fail in his project to make money from politics.

Once Mugabe was settled in Zapu in 1961, he, and Edgar Tekere and Ndabaningi Sithole begun to notice that there are more Shona people in Rhodesia than there are Ndebeles. With Mugabe's experience of Tribalism in Ghana, meetings were done at nights to dethrone Joshua Nkomo from Zapu leadership, to pave way for a Shona leader where tribe would blight the aims of the revolution and be used to generate wealth for the elite.

Zanu was then formed from that view no wonder why Mugabe died wealthy not because he earned more from his job, but because the project to fool the people for money worked.

At the time of his death, Mugabe had inspired hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans that Politics is a source to loot the country's resources.

Nothing can quarantine Zimbabwe out of Mugabe's example except the testostrome of young and innovative thinkers like Mthulusi Hanana ugodo olumnyama, danda demadema. Mthulisi is a Black Log which is already black and cannot be reduced further into another  level of ridicule.

Things rise from the bottom to the top in order to be recognised. The higher they are, the better they are perceived as every eye will see them there at the top. But, when things are at the very bottom, they are at the last point, and they are in no competition with anything which is what the Black Log is. The Black Log rules the stable bottom ground where everything else is measured from and Mthulisi now holds the dirty foundations where a real Zimbabwe is meant to be built from.

Prior to his election as a Zapu Secretary General, Mthulisi made a philosophical statement which many did not pay attention to. Young as he is, Mthulisi said that elderly people of Zimbabwe will tell you stories about how good things were in Rhodesia. He said that his generation has never seen those good things, so does not care. Mthulisi said his generation was born at a time when fathers were unemployed and it is a normal to them. Electricity would switch of at anytime and it is a normal to them. Tarmac was wearing away from the road  and it is a normal to them.

Mthulisi said to try and inspire such young people into politics by telling them that their normal is not a normal, does not work. A new narrative designed by new and young innovators as it were in Zapu 1957, would change Zimbabwe.

All along we have been talking and bragging about fighting the Liberation struggle which produced money seekers like Mugabe and Mnangagwa while our hospitals are rotting. We can't use the narrative of the struggle to convince our young people into politics unless we were residents of the Blue Roof in Harare where the wealth from the struggle produced a positive.

Hanana, ugodo olumnyama, danda dema, will change the narrative as he engages his peers to bring Zapu to the State House.

Hey, l am a designer and l know that if Hanana gets the support that he requires from empoverished Zimbabweans, the newly elected Zapu President Sibangilizwe Nkomo could be the President of Zimbabwe eighteen months from now.

Hey, we are talking about the young and innovative thinkers who think that Zanu is all about wealth to the select few.
We are talking about young people who whole heartedly supported MDC since 1999 and saw the tribal divisions of 2005, saw the refusal of Tsvangirai to unite with Ncube to remove Mugabe in 2008.

We are talking about young people who question the gain of repetitively voting for MDC which says it won the last election but it is still on the streets and now splintering into negligible shreds.

Young people remember Tsvangirai going to Botswana in 2008 after winning elections, instead of going to the State House.

Young people question if Chamisa won the last election but did not move his furniture to the State House, what mechanism would help the young get the benefit from their vote.

Hanana has promised that he will talk to the young, and  tell them how the young people will be escorted to the State House by young Police, Young Army, young vendors, young students and young dreamers, to wait for President Sibangilizwe to get inside the State House in 2023.

After voting for real change in 2023, the young people, under the extremely ground-prone organic leadership of Mthulisi Hanana, will move their own President into State House. They will not allow any trip to Botswana or any press conference outside the State House.

The soldiers who defend our country are young people of Hanana's age. They are not benefactors of the Blue Roof or of Secunda or Zupco Empire. They are poor like Hanana and have never taken their young wives for Holiday in Hawaii.

The young of Hanana's age are found keeping Law and Order within the Police. They remember how expectant they were when Mnangagwa's so termed "New Dispensation" was brought in. They have seen that the generation of "War Veterans" all ended up like a money-seeking Mugabe who turned Zapu Politics into a self enrichment business renamed Zanu. No one is in doubt now that Zanu, and not individual Mugabe, is the problem.

Zanu has no intention to make a Police Officer's child happy. Under any leader of Zanu of the future, a Zimbabwean Army Officer will never enjoy a holiday abroad with his family. So, Hanana has a thousand percent to march his boss into State House in 2023.

Hanana has more chance than Chamisa because Hanana's party does not have the Mwidzoras and Thokozani Khupes who dine with Zanu while professing to be fighting Zanu.

Source - Ryton Dzimiri
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

'Engage political reforms and abandon sanctions rhetoric' UN rebuke Mnangagwa - no time for diplomatic niceties

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

'Zanu PF has no policy of beating up people' - Both Zanu PF and MDC denials are now no.1 impediment to free elections

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Never imagined Zimbabwe ruling elite would be so euphoric about visiting former colonial master!

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZANLA/ZANU did not liberate Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Marry Chiwenga: tell us how Mnangagwa used you to eliminate Chiwenga: we help if we know facts nor riddles

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Eight drowned ecstatic prophets named

11 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Cattle rustlers jailed 18 years

11 hrs ago | 696 Views

13ha of wheat consumed by lightning

15 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Zimbabwe not obliged to please the West

18 hrs ago | 893 Views

Political elites' vacuous populism not serving Zimbabwean people's interest

18 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa drools over COP26

18 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Nothing new from tired Zanu-PF

18 hrs ago | 709 Views

New Covid-19 infections in schools decline

18 hrs ago | 163 Views

EU maintains stance on Zimbabwe isolation

19 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa's govt pampers army, police

19 hrs ago | 2184 Views

Mnangagwa warns violent members

19 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe the new Cold War front

19 hrs ago | 255 Views

Sanctions a divisive matter in Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga acting President

19 hrs ago | 975 Views

ZDERA framed to harm Zimbabwe

19 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF supporters to gear for 2023 elections

20 hrs ago | 209 Views

US govt dismisses UN call for removal of sanctions in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 745 Views

Zanu-PF chefs party in sea of poverty

20 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zanu-PF can't celebrate violation of rule of law

20 hrs ago | 263 Views

Chamisa's MDC pushes for stronger candidates

20 hrs ago | 909 Views

Zanla fighter's daughter now top medical officer in US

20 hrs ago | 576 Views

Storm over Nkayi trainee nurses recruitment

20 hrs ago | 551 Views

G40 ghost haunts warring Zanu-PF

20 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zanu-PF terror leaves opposition on the edge

20 hrs ago | 192 Views

Beitbridge border situation back to normal

20 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chiwenga 'faction' targets Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwean exiles panic over SA permits

20 hrs ago | 352 Views

Zimbabwe's education system is outdated

20 hrs ago | 176 Views

Hlalo takes a swipe at Mwonzora, MDC-T

20 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zimbabwean to head AfDB's South Sudan operations

20 hrs ago | 366 Views

Worthless Zimdollar notes clog banks

20 hrs ago | 615 Views

Inflation charge unsettles monetary authorities

20 hrs ago | 112 Views

Two homes burn in love triangle bust-up

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Prophetess arrested over abortion

20 hrs ago | 136 Views

'New lover bewitched my husband!'

20 hrs ago | 225 Views

Students in kidnap drama

20 hrs ago | 320 Views

Covid-19 cases drop by 47%

20 hrs ago | 57 Views

Bulawayo passport office renovations to start

20 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa claims that economy is Zanu-PF's top priority

20 hrs ago | 30 Views

FC Platinum end Bosso title defence hopes

20 hrs ago | 100 Views

Ngezi pluck Chicken Inn out of Chibuku Cup

20 hrs ago | 37 Views

Sanctions cost Zimbabwe over US$42 billion in revenue

20 hrs ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo doctor makes historic return home

20 hrs ago | 455 Views

Fuel to be sold in Z$

20 hrs ago | 195 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days