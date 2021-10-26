Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Media reforms a key to free & fair elections

1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation beamed live coverage of the 19th ZANU PF National Annual People's Conference from Bindura last week.

The virtual conference which was broadcasted live across the country's ten provincial centres is a sign that this current government will keep on abusing state institutions for their personal ego.

A vibrant diverse multi media will help spur economic development.

Considering the fact that Zimbabwe is multi-party democracy some of these decisions only  favor a single political entity.

As a public broadcaster ZTV must ensure that it covers all political players so that people won't question their integrity and credibility.

This is a sign that the media in Zimbabwe is captured by the state and will always play to the government's tune.

There is nothing which has changed from the way former President Robert Mugabe was doing. Zanu PF's capture of state institutions is a cause of concern. This is what has killed this great nation for the past four decades because the party cannot afford to pay for the services they get from this state institution.

We are on daily basis bombarded by Zanu PF propaganda because we have only one television station in Zimbabwe. Are they sanctions which are stopping us from opening or operating other TV channels or what?  There is need to put pressure and call for fast track media reforms to even the playing field as we approach 2023 elections.

ZTV failed to broadcast or cover the war veterans who were demonstration about poor remuneration and living conditions surprisingly covered Auxillia Mnangagwa's programme.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was having his interface rallies and not even a single clip was broadcasted on the national TV. Our broadcasting institution must learn from SABC which gives all political parties coverage.

The government knows that electronic media is easily accessible and distributable faster than print media that is why they don't  want more people from the rural areas to access more TV channels because they will have the choice of products.

A television can reach many people who can listen and read as well. Both literate and illiterate can listen to the audios and gets information, news and knowledge.
It is not so expensive because nowadays data is too costly.

Broadcasting is easier to distributing news paper. Humans are more prone to grab the gist of visual so electronic media lay more impact on human.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni
+27616868508




Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

2022 National Budget Expectations

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

COP 26 Opens in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Brown Engineering workers down tools

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

Midnight thieves caught driving away 67 goats

3 hrs ago | 1143 Views

Battling Anxiety? Here are some expert-approved tips to overcome it

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Mnangagwa says, 'We have already won'

8 hrs ago | 2579 Views

Zanu-PF conference a Mnangagwa bootlicking contest

8 hrs ago | 1562 Views

Manama Hospital refurbishment commences

9 hrs ago | 356 Views

Chiefs not bound by Constitution, claims Charumbira

9 hrs ago | 916 Views

ZSE gains US$287bn

9 hrs ago | 435 Views

Matebeleland South villagers' water woes mount

9 hrs ago | 297 Views

Teachers seek legal recourse over withheld salaries

9 hrs ago | 635 Views

Mnangagwa to wow business tycoons in UK

9 hrs ago | 434 Views

Banks lobby for tax regime revamp

9 hrs ago | 263 Views

Booze, partying for Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF in Glasgow

9 hrs ago | 1061 Views

'Engage political reforms and abandon sanctions rhetoric' UN rebuke Mnangagwa - no time for diplomatic niceties

16 hrs ago | 1818 Views

'Zanu PF has no policy of beating up people' - Both Zanu PF and MDC denials are now no.1 impediment to free elections

16 hrs ago | 449 Views

Never imagined Zimbabwe ruling elite would be so euphoric about visiting former colonial master!

16 hrs ago | 953 Views

ZANLA/ZANU did not liberate Matabeleland

16 hrs ago | 820 Views

New Zapu SG, a real Political Testosterone

16 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Marry Chiwenga: tell us how Mnangagwa used you to eliminate Chiwenga: we help if we know facts nor riddles

16 hrs ago | 2297 Views

Eight drowned ecstatic prophets named

24 hrs ago | 3455 Views

Cattle rustlers jailed 18 years

24 hrs ago | 1061 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days