Media reforms a key to free & fair elections

Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation beamed live coverage of the 19th ZANU PF National Annual People's Conference from Bindura last week.The virtual conference which was broadcasted live across the country's ten provincial centres is a sign that this current government will keep on abusing state institutions for their personal ego.A vibrant diverse multi media will help spur economic development.Considering the fact that Zimbabwe is multi-party democracy some of these decisions only favor a single political entity.As a public broadcaster ZTV must ensure that it covers all political players so that people won't question their integrity and credibility.This is a sign that the media in Zimbabwe is captured by the state and will always play to the government's tune.There is nothing which has changed from the way former President Robert Mugabe was doing. Zanu PF's capture of state institutions is a cause of concern. This is what has killed this great nation for the past four decades because the party cannot afford to pay for the services they get from this state institution.We are on daily basis bombarded by Zanu PF propaganda because we have only one television station in Zimbabwe. Are they sanctions which are stopping us from opening or operating other TV channels or what? There is need to put pressure and call for fast track media reforms to even the playing field as we approach 2023 elections.ZTV failed to broadcast or cover the war veterans who were demonstration about poor remuneration and living conditions surprisingly covered Auxillia Mnangagwa's programme.Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was having his interface rallies and not even a single clip was broadcasted on the national TV. Our broadcasting institution must learn from SABC which gives all political parties coverage.The government knows that electronic media is easily accessible and distributable faster than print media that is why they don't want more people from the rural areas to access more TV channels because they will have the choice of products.A television can reach many people who can listen and read as well. Both literate and illiterate can listen to the audios and gets information, news and knowledge.It is not so expensive because nowadays data is too costly.Broadcasting is easier to distributing news paper. Humans are more prone to grab the gist of visual so electronic media lay more impact on human.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @Leokoni+27616868508