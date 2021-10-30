Chamisa gains ground in Zhombe...as MDC headman is installed

Opinion / Columnist

Munashe Dube nephew to MDC stalwart Daniel Ncube was recently installed as headman Nduku in Zhombe.The installation was presided by Chief Cyprian Malisa who joins the league of defiant Chief Ndiweni in supporting the opposition in Zimbabwe.ZANU pf members in Zhombe have written to acting commissar Patrick Chinamasa seeking protection as Munashe Dube and Daniel Ncube have promised vengeance on ZANU PF aligned people in the Fafi area of Zhombe.Daniel Ncube of Zhombe area boasted that they paid Chief Malisa to appoint Munashe Dube as Headman (Sabhuku) in Zhombe.Ncube told a family gathering that Chief Malisa had made it expressly clear that the chief does not settle headman or kraalhead disputes without getting something in return. Ncube is from the Nduku clan which has been wrangling over the headman Nduku post over the past 3 years.John Dube has been acting headman Nduku over the past 16 years and the people of Zhombe want him to continue with his reign.Some members of the family feel that John Dube has over stayed his welcome and he should be replaced by the younger Munashe Dube.Munashe Dube however does not reside in Zhombe and residents in Zhombe have questioned why and how Munashe would lead them if he is not from the area.Residents have written to the Minister of State , the Provincial Development Co-ordinator and the Kwekwe District Administrator seeking government intervention over the headman Nduku issue.The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission ZACC formally opened an investigation into the appointment of Headman Nduku.