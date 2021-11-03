Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Bulawayo residents to pay fire levy

3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO residents are set to pay a monthly Fire and Ambulances levy, the latest council report reveals.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube, raised concern about the ranking of Fire and Ambulance in the setting up of priorities during the budget.

"Fire and Ambulance was always ranked last but this service was very critical. Residents did not understand the services that Fire and Ambulance provided. He suggested that a monthly levy must be introduced for the Fire and Ambulance Services. The fund would be treated more like an insurance," said Councillor Ncube.

Councillor Silas Chigora concurred and pointed out that the Fire and Ambulance insurance idea was once mooted and there were legal issues that were raised.

"It was prudent for Council to introduce a levy. This levy would be ring fenced and the funds used to improve Fire and Ambulance Services," read the report.

The Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni supported the introduction of a Fire and Ambulance levy saying the funds would be ring fenced to improve the service.

Source - Th Chronicle
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Fear grips Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 1784 Views

MRP activist in court over public violence, theft charges

3 hrs ago | 230 Views

Zanu-PF conference lacked strategic imperatives for economic growth

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Econet commissions new high-speed LTE base stations in rural areas

3 hrs ago | 266 Views

Govt sets up team to monitor social media

3 hrs ago | 512 Views

Robbery cases scaring away FDI, says Kazembe

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Beitbridge runs dry

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

'Zimbabwe will reduce CO2 emission by 40% in 9 years' - it's rich, failed to deliver free elections in 41 years

3 hrs ago | 82 Views

Business trip to North-America: handy guide

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwean man jailed 13 years for Johannesburg armed robbery

4 hrs ago | 342 Views

Teachers fear violent school gangs

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Top Bulawayo family doctor dies in car crash

4 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe space agency secures Russian partnership

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Cigarette smugglers shoot cop at Limpopo River

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Police identify dangerous pick-up points

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Border corruption accused challenges her suspension

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Madlela Skhobokhobo joins Skyz Metro FM

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

'Panicky Zanu-PF deploy riot Police' - no reforms means no economic recovery, civil unrest is inevitable

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Conduct of US Embassy shocks Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 690 Views

Corrupt police officers put on notice

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Prophets' drownings: Chief demands 20 cattle

4 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mnangagwa to approach Twitter over Tsenengamu

4 hrs ago | 759 Views

Gomba, six councillors lose recall challenge

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Robbers escape after police shootout

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Prison officers urged to shun corruption

4 hrs ago | 49 Views

RBZ warns rogue elements operating in black market

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

'Mnangagwa weaponising Covid-19'

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Pastor bashes congregant

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Mthulisi Hanana takes over a interim ZAPU spokesperson

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwean teachers plot crippling strike

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

PHOTO: Sick General Chiwenga's picture shocks the internet

8 hrs ago | 5330 Views

Sex starved cop bashes colleague at the barrack

15 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Chamisa gains ground in Zhombe...as MDC headman is installed

16 hrs ago | 3158 Views

VID Mushikashika war in Bindura

17 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Sex worker kills client over cell phone dispute

17 hrs ago | 2074 Views

Chamisa's supporter kills Mnangagwa's supporter

19 hrs ago | 4414 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days