Bulawayo residents to pay fire levy

BULAWAYO residents are set to pay a monthly Fire and Ambulances levy, the latest council report reveals.The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Mlandu Ncube, raised concern about the ranking of Fire and Ambulance in the setting up of priorities during the budget."Fire and Ambulance was always ranked last but this service was very critical. Residents did not understand the services that Fire and Ambulance provided. He suggested that a monthly levy must be introduced for the Fire and Ambulance Services. The fund would be treated more like an insurance," said Councillor Ncube.Councillor Silas Chigora concurred and pointed out that the Fire and Ambulance insurance idea was once mooted and there were legal issues that were raised."It was prudent for Council to introduce a levy. This levy would be ring fenced and the funds used to improve Fire and Ambulance Services," read the report.The Mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni supported the introduction of a Fire and Ambulance levy saying the funds would be ring fenced to improve the service.