Mnangagwa must take notes from Hichilema

1 hr ago | Views
ZAMBIAN President Hakainde Hichilema chose to cut expenses by using a commercial flight. He flew to Glasgow, Scotland, with a delegation of about 10 officials.

What was the purpose of President Emmerson Mnangagwa taking pastors/bishops with him to the climate change conference while leaving behind climate experts?

Many people were left with more questions than answers over the size and quality of his delegation.

The COP26 summit was supposed to have been attended by environment specialists.

Pastors, bishops, whisky guzzlers and hired streets urchins were a sheer waste of taxpayers' money. We really need to be serious when dealing with government issues.

The US$1 million flight to Glasgow was unnecessary at a time when the country is reeling under economic challenges. We have an economy to fix back home.

With unprecedented hyperinflation haunting us, by any measure, this is the time to put all hands on the deck and be proactive as a nation in devising ways to get out of this economic quagmire.

Government should be ashamed of the reckless spending by an excited and partying leadership and the huge entourage that Mnangagwa flew with to Glasgow amid a harsh economic environment, poor service delivery, lack of drugs in hospitals and poor civil servants' salaries, high unemployment and poverty.

The governing Zanu-PF party has proven beyond doubt that it does not have the people at heart and has ceased to be a revolutionary party.

It is now a certified international shame. We don't need a scientist from Mars to tell us that the ruling party has dismally failed and that it cannot be trusted with power anymore.

Civil servants are struggling to make ends meet. A teacher or a nurse is earning around $35 400, yet a leader whining about the impact of sanctions hires a jet for a million United States dollars.

Most Zimbabweans are living under the poverty datum line and are scrounging to survive.

Surprisingly, we still have people who are defending this extravagancy by the new dispensation.

Surely we can't be a country which keeps on repeating blunders made by the previous leadership. We have become a laughing stock of other nations because of our leaders'  behaviour.

If there was a World Cup for drinking whisky, surely this new dispensation would be crowned champions.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
