Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a champion of black empowerment

Opinion / Columnist

Business mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei remains a champion of black empowerment. I am an ardent follower Tagwirei's business ventures and empowerment initiatives. His Command Agriculture scheme has benefited at least 78 000 medium to large – scale farmers have benefited under the programme while more than 1.8 million households continue to benefit from the presidential inputs support scheme annually.The donation by the petroleum giant also included six truckloads of medical sundries for rural hospitals, 300 000 litres of fuel, $185 million for university students' tuition fees. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's heifer project also got a major boost with Sakunda handing over 500 heifers and 25 bulls to support cattle-rearing ventures by youths. The project has immensely benefited the rural populace from across political divide.This has prompted the businessman to invest more into youth and women empowerment. The gesture was also aimed at complementing government efforts to fight and mitigate the impact of Covid–19."Sakunda Holdings (Pvt) Limited acknowledges the efforts and commitment by government to positively impact livelihoods of the people of our great nation, Zimbabwe. As a result of these gestures, we have witnessed the tycoon business man extending his sponsorship to local football and arts industry.The sports industry has also received a timely boost from Sakunda with the country's top clubs, Dynamos and Highlanders receiving sponsorship ahead of the 2022 Premier Soccer League. Learners have also received a timely boost as some parents have lost the ability to pay university tuition fees. As well as a $30 million worth vehicles for ZRP Homicide department and specialised equipment to enhance its operations, Sakunda has proven to be a timely hand.This is not the first time that Sakunda has contributed to the fight against Covid-19 as is has previously revamped and provided medical equipment for Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). His company also donated 30 beds to the Arundel facility in Harare.Despite his strong ties with the ruling party Zanu-PF, Tagwirei has also exceptionally done well especially in the energy sector. From 2011, Tagwirei he sold 60-70% of Zim fuel. He was the largest fuel trader, selling to all major Oil marketing companies. This is how he made money. I am not sanitizing Tagwirei's government projects but I am merely looking at his positive contribution to the economy. He has given back to the community more than any other business people in the country. He also offered outpatient treatment for free for up to 330 patients a day including X-Ray, CRT and MRI scan at Arundel hospital.Tagwirei furthermore donated ZWL 200 million dollars for vaccines. This shows that he is always there for the people of Zimbabwe. The business tycoon is also empowering the youths. Of interest is sponsorship deal to Dynamos and Highlanders worth USD 3 million. This is a welcome development which will change the complexion of football in the country.The two clubs were struggling financially but now they are able to buy new players, pay players on time and concentrate on the core business of football. This is now possible because of Kuda Tagwirei. Let's give him credit. Let's be positive, and look at the other side of Tagwirei, and support the local initiatives.----------Tinashe Eric Muzamhindo is the Head of Zimbabwe Institute of Strategic Thinking ( ZIST), and can be contacted at tinamuzala@gmail.com