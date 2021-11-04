Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Goats now biting people

3 hrs ago | Views
Believe it or not, but it's the gospel truth. As an eye witness, a primary school pupil was today, the 5th of instant bitten by a goat. Yes, a she goat that looks normal in every aspect expect the weird characteristic of biting people. In Chirimugaha Village in Chiweshe, Mash. Central, villagers are shaking their heads in disbelief and fear of the unknown.

The victim was taken to Chinehasha Health Centre where he was treated and released in the care of his father and grandparents. The Health Centre Staff could not allow me to take photos of the goat and the victim but, I saw the accused and the victim.

Funny enough, the goat is making unusual sounds, more of a human in distress or anguish. As the word came, the goat chased after three peers who were minding their own business by the roadside as they headed home lackadaisically. The elder juvenile wadded the goat off him using a stick.

The second youngster thought the goat posed no danger but as he raised his hand to dispatch it off him, it grasped his hand and munched his hand. Even the health Centre staff are puzzled and lost for words. They could not allow me to delve deeper sighting protocol. But, here I am an eye witness. The victim is a grandson to Headman Chirimugaha.

The area health officer is said to be arranging for rabies tests of the goat and the victim. Indeed goats and canines are now a danger to society. Who ever thought, a biting goat. Aaah on a parting note, it's now very hot. Drink lots of clean water.

Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.


Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Must Read

Mnangagwa told in Scotland to let markets self regulate

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa claims immunity on being illegal Zanu-PF leader

3 hrs ago | 430 Views

Justice Mushore still Awol after ruling against Malaba

3 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Glasgow trip a missed opportunity

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Urban commuters lament transport crisis

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

MPs challenge sweeping Presidential powers

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa's cocktail encounters and futility of summit diplomacy

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Axe wielding bus employees block road, bus overturns

3 hrs ago | 297 Views

Satellite technology helps Safeguard Bulawayo director foil SA car theft

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Kudakwashe Tagwirei, a champion of black empowerment

3 hrs ago | 57 Views

Barcelona confirm return of club icon Xavi as coach

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

Leaked chats expose Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 3690 Views

5 Zimbabwean entrepreneurs win big in AfCFTA Caravan Prize

14 hrs ago | 333 Views

Obert Mpofu dragged into farm wrangle

14 hrs ago | 608 Views

Bulawayo vendors livid over council raids

14 hrs ago | 317 Views

Court orders $500,000 compensation for police brutality

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

'Harsh cyber laws a human rights violation'

14 hrs ago | 246 Views

ZRA reviews water allocation at Kariba

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

'Artisanal miners fuel HIV spread in Matebeleland'

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

The legality of the MDC-T

14 hrs ago | 440 Views

COP26: Mnangagwa tried too hard

14 hrs ago | 448 Views

Audit to expose ex-ZCTU President Mutasa?

14 hrs ago | 590 Views

NGOs warn Mnangagwa's govt

14 hrs ago | 821 Views

Zimbabwe - UK relations thawing?

14 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chiwenga hails Bulawayo for best vaccination record

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zimbabweans turn to traditional Chinese medicine as alternative treatment

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Qoki brings smiles to hundreds of households in Matebeleland

14 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tollgate relief for motorists

14 hrs ago | 419 Views

Number plates backlog being cleared

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabweans break records at COP26

14 hrs ago | 351 Views

Remembering Ginimbi

14 hrs ago | 220 Views

Jail for failure to register deceased estates

14 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe finally give up on Bonne

14 hrs ago | 302 Views

Zanu-PF fights delay wheat payments

14 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days