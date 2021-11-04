Goats now biting people

Opinion / Columnist

Believe it or not, but it's the gospel truth. As an eye witness, a primary school pupil was today, the 5th of instant bitten by a goat. Yes, a she goat that looks normal in every aspect expect the weird characteristic of biting people. In Chirimugaha Village in Chiweshe, Mash. Central, villagers are shaking their heads in disbelief and fear of the unknown.The victim was taken to Chinehasha Health Centre where he was treated and released in the care of his father and grandparents. The Health Centre Staff could not allow me to take photos of the goat and the victim but, I saw the accused and the victim.Funny enough, the goat is making unusual sounds, more of a human in distress or anguish. As the word came, the goat chased after three peers who were minding their own business by the roadside as they headed home lackadaisically. The elder juvenile wadded the goat off him using a stick.The second youngster thought the goat posed no danger but as he raised his hand to dispatch it off him, it grasped his hand and munched his hand. Even the health Centre staff are puzzled and lost for words. They could not allow me to delve deeper sighting protocol. But, here I am an eye witness. The victim is a grandson to Headman Chirimugaha.The area health officer is said to be arranging for rabies tests of the goat and the victim. Indeed goats and canines are now a danger to society. Who ever thought, a biting goat. Aaah on a parting note, it's now very hot. Drink lots of clean water.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Chinehasha.