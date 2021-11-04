Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Egg on face for Mnangagwa in Glasgow

2 hrs ago | Views
The much anticipated COP26, UN Summit in Glasgow (Scotland) has turned tables upside down on ED and his entourage who were expecting merry-making at the expense of suffering tax payers back home. Instead of ululation and welcoming screams expected when a respected President arrives, the diasporans turned it sour for ED and his 100 plus delegation composed of relatives, girlfriends, friends and others.

Amongst them were well known thieves, looters and murderers led by chief of sinners Dambudzo himself. What a bunch of losers. The crowd could not wait to vent their anger through the demonstrations. They joined those at home in bemoaning this waste of scarce resources. The money used to get here could have saved some ailing government department or alleviate poverty which is ravaging poor communities in Zimbabwe.

Instead they chose to spend on a lavish trip to the UK. To shop till they drop. What a shame! Why not bring a reasonable number considering that all those who came are entitled to a living allowance as they are on a so-called official state visit. This includes those who were there to provide sexual favours to the presidential tour party. Never mind their effect on carbon emission footprint. Contrast poor ED with other decent African leaders and you will see the stark difference. His Zambian counterpart only went in an economy class with Fly Emirates with just 10 to 20 delegates and saved 1000s of USD to cater for the poor and other essential services in his home country, Zambia.

Exiled Zimbabweans rightfully took advantage of freedoms in the UK to register their displeasure at the visit by their former tormenters. They knew that the president has no interest in the climate change agenda. The evidence is there for all to see. Back home where he has left a mess with sporadic mining and deforestation activities as citizens are desperate to eke out a decent living. As one protester put it ‘They are breathing life into old coal fired 1960s trains while other developing nations like Rwanda are embracing modern green technology' The exiled Zimbabweans are here because their basic human rights and freedoms are not protected at home. It is madness to imagine that ED and Co. can protect the environment when they fail to protect their fellow countrymen. This is the Butcher of Matabeleland and Midlands who oversaw the massacre of over 20 000 innocent civilians for opposing Zanu pf in its quest for a one-party-state.

A leopard does not change its spots, and true to form, no sooner was ED installed as president than he had his first victim by directly or indirectly ordering the army to shoot and kill an innocent protester back in 2017. In broad daylight in the full glare of African and western media. This was soon followed by numerous abductions, disappearances and murders of human rights and political activists in Zimbabwe. Yet here he is in Glasgow. Well-suited and oddly scarfed, at the COP26 august gathering. What an embarrassment. Worse was to follow. He was soon observed on live TV footage addressing more chairs than delegates when his turn to take to the podium came. Poor chap, he does not even speak like a lawyer, more like a funeral director at the end of a busy day. That is not surprising considering his other day job of haunting and killing those who yearn for freedom of expression like journalists.

Most of the protesting crowd who turned up are Zimbabweans living in exile having escaped more than four decades of Zanu pf misrule, mass murders ,torture and genocide. Since 1980 ED and his party have waged a war against the citizens of Zimbabwe, force-feeding them their warped ideology. ED and his Zanu pf government are quick to unleash violence whenever their grip on power is threatened. Peaceful protests are viewed in the same light. Dabbling in opposition politics is tantamount to treasonous acts. When people try to air their grievances and concerns over poverty, corruption and rigged elections, they are met with police brutality. Then he has the audacity to attend COP26 Summit as one who cares about the environment.

ED and party only came to cleanse their international image by attempting to present their softer side in a bid to win the heart of the international community. This is his way to push for the re-engagement agenda to end international isolation which started in the Robert Mugabe days. Perhaps this might mark the end of their pariah status. Hence he put on a big show by hiring an expensive aircraft, the Airbus Corporate Jetliner (Registration number 4 K- 8888).

Poor ED had even hoped just to touch the British Premier's hand Boris Johnson who, on the other hand, seemed have no time for him. Stephen Chan, professor of Politics at SOAS, University of London has another story saying that Bo-Jo has only time for serious players like the French President, Emmanuel Macron and India's Prime minister, Naranda Modi. Imagine a whole president sheepishly smiling just to meet a white premier and awaiting his turn like a good school boy at assembly. Getting excited over nothing like a village boy on a first trip to the city of lights. ED should be ashamed of himself as he is still displaying his colonial hang-over mentality. And the Zimbabwean delegation sitting in classroom style being lectured on basic economics. Okunye so!

Then on arrival back home the rented crowd does not disappoint. Waving and shouting ED PFEE ad nauseum. Wait till he orders the bootlickers to go out and stage demonstrations for the removal of sanctions. And they will oblige as usual for they know no better. Izilima so!!! To my fellow countrymen please do not be fooled by the tired sanctions mantra. Manyepo.

For us, the real patriots, it is cry the beloved country. Yet there is hope for this once promising nation. Come 2023, vote for Zapu. Let us register to vote and kick this lot out of power in 2023. Iwe neni tine basa.


Source - Zakhele Maphosa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

2 hrs ago | 591 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Counterfeit whiskies floods Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa loyalists suffer major blow

2 hrs ago | 412 Views

Abandoned stands headache for council

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Mutambara lands top post in SA

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Furore over Umguza suburbs

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe will be a net power exporter'

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Outcry over Macheso's US$20 charge

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Electricity imports cost Zimbabwe US$200 million

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Over 300 pension funds idle

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Chinese will cost Zanu-PF votes

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mounting concerns over breach of ethical journalism

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Man rapes 11-year-old daughter, threatens to kill her

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

Tsenengamu confesses to violent crimes he committed in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

EFF protests to US over Zimbabwe sanctions

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zanu-PF rubbishes Mnangagwa legitimacy court challenge

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Councillor pays $750 for rent in two years

3 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Bulawayo continues in building demolition blitz

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Water supplies restored in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe govt considers another currency

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

Divisions rock Women's Coalition of Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

Magistrate arrested for criminal abuse of office

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bulawayo lad Chipanje secures rugby scholarship

3 hrs ago | 25 Views

Platinum teams fire early warning shots

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

There is need to audit works of NGOs

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Patriotism needed to retain skilled labour, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

School heads get salary boost

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa briefs party supporters on UK trip

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Man found hanging in kitchen

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gutu man commits suicide after murdering girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man steals firearm, knocked down by a car in a botched robbery

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Prostitute steals client car, crashes in durawall

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

NetOne launches Silver Jubilee promo

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Civil servants bonuses this month

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

MDC Alliance goes to bed with terrorist group

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Zimbabwe, UK in diplomatic breakthrough?

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

It's a cruel world for black people

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zinara rakes in $5bn

3 hrs ago | 18 Views

Youth League applauds Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 23 Views

Suspects caught selling peacock for drug money

3 hrs ago | 26 Views

Congregant and usher fight over phone

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zambia suffers major power outage

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe loses 400MW at Kariba

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

NetOne intensifies electronic airtime recharge

3 hrs ago | 46 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days