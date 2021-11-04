Latest News Editor's Choice


If empty chairs are an audience then re-engagement is at its lowest

President Mnangagwa speaking at the climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland on 2 November 2021.
With pomp and ceremony, the hired private jet left Harare (former Salisbury) to Glasgow Scotland in the United Kingdom. The jet was flying the largest contingent to the Cop26 conference, the Earth summit in other words, unfortunately, it offered other pariah States the opportunity to visit the UK in two decades, pulling a group of looters, drunkards, shoppers and tourists who had nothing to do with the summit.

Within minutes of arrival in Scotland they started splashing their ill-gotten gains buying expensive things and these included whisky, beer, wines and other almost useless things leaving the rest hungry and thirsty back in Zimbabwe.

Emerson Mnangagwa displayed his hard heartedness which is was last displayed openly in the early eighties during Gukurahundi. But came yesterday when he started summit business when he addressed the gathering, but to the surprise of all he was shunned by nearly all except chairs in the auditorium, the shunners included their all-weather friends  China, Russia and Eswatini.

This was the biggest of snubs to show that a leader is weak and unwanted. Many outside people demonstrated against his human rights record which is as bad as that of North Korea, Uganda, Egypt, Israel.

They showed the world how bad leader he was, bit his asshole and bootlickers popularly known as spokes people said people were unschooled to see the snubbing. To them it was the mantra of reengagement and diplomatic success.

No one in the west particularly the UK can engage such a corrupt, incompetent, vote-rigging, gukurahundi, murderous regime as it is still pishing its state sponsored banditry against its citizens especially the opposition, media, civic organization and other activists who are brutalized on a daily bases.

The re-engagement can never see the light of the day as the human rights record remains amongst the worst in the world. For as long as the 100 persons entourage is not changing its actions they will only bring back beer and other luxury goods of a high price, while diplomacy and international relations take the back bench as none will take it seriously.

The Zimbabwe ruling elite and junta will just be part of the Hot air brigade and gang since their re-engagement is taken as nothing other than populism at its highest while serious businesses are taken to the back burner.

No diplomatic success can be met as the Cop26 is an earth summit not sanctions summit. Only China, Russia, North Korea, Eswatini states will meet such hard and ruthless dictator who indicates left and turns right.

Phosiwe Ncube.

Source - Phosiwe Ncube
