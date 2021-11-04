Opinion / Columnist
It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa
OPPOSITION MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa's political wave, summarised under his rallying code #NgaapindeHakeMukoma, has left Zanu-PF mesmerised, confused and doing embarrassing things by conscripting the police, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), army and poorly paid chiefs, headmen and kraal heads into its politics.
At most, police officers and intelligence operatives in Mashonaland Central province, and not political structures of Zanu-PF, have been running like herdboys who have lost their cattle.
The State security is being abused so that it monitors and disturbs Chamisa's meetings in communities.
The police, CIO and army are being deployed to track and disturb Chamisa like they are the commissariat of Zanu-PF.
Zanu-PF structures, after the hyped restructuring programme, do not seem to have an answer to Chamisa's resurgence after a long time of State onslaught against the young, charismatic opposition leader who carries the hopes of Zimbabweans, from pensioners, the middle aged who are living in poverty to the young who have never tested employment.
Those police and intelligence officers have their hope in Chamisa.
They are living in squalor while those who send them on dirty errands are living large.
The officers need to be saved from the dying Zanu-PF, which has no answer to the freefall of the economy.
The situation obtaining on the ground is an indictment on the part of Zanu-PF, which has failed to correct its economic
wrongs.
Zanu-PF has hidden behind COVID-19 regulations and abused the State apparatus to tame Chamisa.
All that has not worked as Chamisa's intrusion into the rural areas has caused the ruling party sleepless nights.
After claiming that it has support in all the rural areas, Zanu-PF cannot fathom being embarrassed by the numbers that are following Chamisa everywhere he goes.
Last Friday, police officers and CIO operatives in Guruve and Mbire were kept busy running in all directions, trying to locate where Chamisa was so they could disturb his meeting with his supporters and the populace.
To show the determination of the people, the police and CIO were outsmarted and Chamisa met his supporters.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa must stop abusing the security sector like he did last Friday.
He must interfere with Chamisa using Zanu-PF political structures instead of using the security forces.
What he has done flies in the face of his claim that there is democracy in Zimbabwe when there is abuse, dictatorship and autocracy.
The present wave against Mnangagwa will triumph since people are living in abject poverty.
Those in Mbire had their cotton taken for near free. For those in Guruve, the price of a tonne of maize is terrible at $32 000. The price has been eroded by inflation. So it is poverty versus Zanu-PF. People will vote Zanu-PF out come 2023.
Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
