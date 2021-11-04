Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The party and Mnangagwa's lost COP26 opportunity

2 hrs ago | Views
"Our country is falling apart….never mind, let's party!" ran a headline in one of the United Kingdom (UK)'s daily tabloids and one of its most read newspapers.

The headline was, of course, about the party Zimbabweans in the diaspora and the contingent that accompanied President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the COP26 summit were having to welcome His Excellency to the UK.

This was the first time in a quarter of a century a Zimbabwean leader was able to set foot in its former colonial master's backyard because of sanctions.

Pictures of Zimbabweans pushing trollies full of bottles of whisky, wine, beer and crisps at a Costco store in Glasgow, Scotland, went viral, thanks in part to their being shared by government spokesperson, Ndavaningi Mangwana on social media.

Sporting the scarfs made famous by the President himself, the party starters told the world: "COP26 we are ready!"

And in that moment, whatever message Mnangagwa had to share with the world simply became secondary. He had an important message too: Zimbabwe was battling the effects of climate change, which had resulted in severe droughts and cyclone-induced floods.

"It is most unfortunate that the impact of climate change is disproportionately borne by vulnerable communities that have contributed the least to the current stock of atmospheric carbon," he said.

"Vulnerable countries must, therefore, be capacitated to mitigate, adapt and build resilience to climate change. The expectation is that the major emitters will scale up mitigation action and show greater interest in adaptation. Decisions at this COP26 should strengthen the implementation of current nationally-determined contributions."

He obviously understood what the global leaders needed to do and actions Zimbabwe as a country should take.

"It is further imperative that the set emission reduction targets are anchored on supporting, financing and equipping countries to gradually and sustainably migrate from fossil to renewable energy," he said.

"Notwithstanding that as a country we are ‘a net sink', I am pleased to highlight that Zimbabwe has revised its nationally-determined contributions, a committed conditional 40% per capita greenhouse gas emissions reduction target by 2030. Comprehensive strategies are being implemented towards mainstreaming climate change adaptation and resilience across all sectors of our economy."

It was very important that world leaders hear his message; including the part where sanctions were hurting ordinary Zimbabweans and that they should be lifted.

But the dominating thread instead became that party. So, Mnangagwa's painting of Zimbabwe and the backdrop of a country at the mercy of the global vicissitudes was never going to square off.

Whatever message Mnangagwa was hoping to share, was simply lost in wonderment at the party thrown for his welcome, from one of the poorest nations on earth.

With no outcome of note to talk about COP26, Zimbabweans are left with Mnangagwa's own questionable account of what actually happened in the Scottish capital.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

15 mins ago | 74 Views

'Chamisa' takes over Zanu-PF WhatsApp group

21 mins ago | 265 Views

UK MP wishes Zimbabwe has a president of high calibre like Zambia

2 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Chombo ignores Mnangagwa's legitimacy court challenges

2 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa not immune to prosecution

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

'Zimbabweans overtaxed'

2 hrs ago | 402 Views

'High Court clogged with high-profile graft cases'

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Beitbridge police impound smuggling vehicles

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam: Zinwa says no evictions this year

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Govt embarks on national voter registration

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Govt secures US$36m agric loan

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

COP26 delegation exposes Mnangagwa rhetoric, says Felix Ndiweni

2 hrs ago | 302 Views

No partisan politics, Zapu tells security agents, Judiciary, chiefs

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Beitbridge robbery suspect nabbed

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

We are protected by prayers': Sects hampering Zimbabwe's vaccine rollout

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Car stolen in SA, found in Bulawayo day after

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

'Women should take up powerful political posts'

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe hunt puts oil barons' capacity to the test

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Rural teachers mobilise votes for education

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Liberation war propaganda has lost its aura

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

It is now the abused State security vs Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Stolen car deal backfires for Bulawayo pair

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Lupane Magistrates courthouse almost complete

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Developing countries reject coal ban proposal

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

3 die in road accident

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo teen suffocates inside fuel tanker

2 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mayor encourages online bill payments

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

NGOs to be barred from political lobbying

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Robber arrested, 4 guns recovered

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chinese miner loses granite licence

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs open season with controversial victory

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

CID launches manhunt for suspect

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

$30bn for DDF roads rehab

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Tobacco hectarage increase 32%

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiyangwa loses US$300 000 building materials to robbers

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Top diplomat dies

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Sanctions impact civil registration process

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Controversy mars Dembare win

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

RBZ decries divided politics

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Ziyambi defends Zimbabwe's human rights record

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Zanu-PF youth challenging Mnangagwa's Presidency was 'planted' by Kasukuwere

13 hrs ago | 1113 Views

UB40 founding member dies

13 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Most expensive Jordan items now worth close to $5M after record sale

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

WATCH: Macheso bounces back with local shows

14 hrs ago | 644 Views

Jah Prayzah show: minister spotted on the dance

14 hrs ago | 3184 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns to UN over gem ban

24 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa ouster plot thickens, Kasukuwere drawn into fight

24 hrs ago | 5081 Views

Chamisa storms into Zanu-PF fortress

24 hrs ago | 4051 Views

Mnangagwa resorts to Mugabe tactics

24 hrs ago | 1719 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days