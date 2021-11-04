Opinion / Columnist
Rural teachers mobilise votes for education
THE Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) has intensified the #SaveOurEducationZw campaign through embarking on a drive to mobilise voters who will vote for a more inclusive and efficient education system.
The union launched the "mobilising votes for education" campaign in Masvingo on October 15, 2021.
The launch coincided with the training of trainers for 20 voting champions from five districts.
The voting champions, who are all teachers, were drawn from Zaka, Lupane, Chikomba, Hurungwe and Chipinge, four from each district.
The voting champions were trained on:
Right to education in Zimbabwe
Electoral literacy
Integrating electoral literacy into non-formal education.
Organising rural communities to participate in electoral processes.
Harnessing accessible digital tools for communication.
Engaging elected officials on right to education
Organising an event and facilitation skills.
The training has been cascaded to two districts so far, namely Chikomba and Lupane.
The union is targeting to train a total of 220 voting champions in the five districts.
The voting champions will embark on a voter mobilisation drive aimed at improving enjoyment of the right to vote.
The union is convinced that if electoral literacy is improved in rural communities and the majority of eligible citizens exercise their right to vote, then duty bearers will be forced to deliver on fundamental social services such as education.
Artuz calls upon citizens of Zimbabwe to register to vote in numbers and vote for a government which pledges to commit 20% of budget towards education.
We further call upon citizens to help us compel the current government to increase budgetary support towards education to avert the collapse of the education sector.
