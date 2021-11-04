COP26 was a flop for Mnangagwa and everyone saw it

Opinion / Columnist

It's been almost a week now since the dictator of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa flew into the UK for the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow. Looking back at his brief presence in Scotland, there is no other way to describe it other than as a massive flop. Everything that he did and every attempt he made to portray his presence at this summit as a huge success for his regime fell flat on its face. At the end if it all, he was just another tin-pot dictator gate-crashing an international summit by default.