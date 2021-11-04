Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

Opinion / Columnist

The Douglas Mwonzora MDC led Bindura town council is allegedly in a bid to take over Bindura showground and create commercial stands which they will sell based on partisan nepotism.Showground has over the years been known for hosting some prestigious events such as the Mashonaland Central provincial agricultural show among others.The showground also houses various offices which include ZANU-PF.An insider who spoke to Bulawayo24 News based on anonymity alleged that the area belongs to Mazowe Valley Farmers Association and has long been a hub of attraction especially during the Agricultural show period."They (MDC-A) want to deprive farmers of their land and sell it amongst themselves because they want to make commercial stands from it."Harare is developing going towards Mt. Hampden so we expect them to find somewhere else they can go towards developing the town," the source said.Contacted for comment, the Town Mayor Brian Kembo assented to the allegations and said they are following all the procedures to make sure that they develop the commercial side since there is no other commercial land in the town."We are still engaging with the Ministry of Local Government and Ministry of Lands so that they may help us allocate another portion for the showground.We have noted that the commercial has no other area to develop other than where the showground is so we hope Ministry of Lands will provide land for us," he said.Efforts to get a comment from the Mazowe Valley Farmers Association where fruitless as their phone was not going through up to the time of publication.