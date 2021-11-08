Latest News Editor's Choice


Masvingo mayor secretly funds First Lady's project

IT is disheartening to note that Masvingo mayor Collen Maboke  secretly authorised the funding of a project run by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at Chambuta orphanage in Chiredzi.

At a time when the local authority is battling to provide apt services, Maboke has chosen to betray the people who gave him the current mandate by funding Mnangagwa's project.

I have it on good authority that the city council channelled $1 million towards First Lady Auxillia project at Chambuta orphanage.

The city council is struggling to pay employees on time, yet Maboke has elected to please the First Lady.

Residents and ratepayers should be consulted before such a decision is made.

Maboke has betrayed the residents of the ancient City of Masvingo.


Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
