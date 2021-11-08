Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

Opinion / Columnist

"Cockroaches, maggots need to be eliminated for someone to have clean house" these are the words [sic] of Emerson Mnangagwa in 1983 when he the late former murderous President Robert Mugabe unleashed the North Korean trained fifth brigade to kill, maim, rape and annihilate the Ndebele people in Matabeleland and Midlands.As the evil army killed and plundered Mnangagwa was boisterous and full of praise as he spoke in the resort town of Victoria Falls flanked by sellouts who included Obert Mpofu, David Kwidini, Jacob Mudenda and others who were rejoicing the "work" done by their victorious army against unarmed civilians.Now that he is an army installed President he is busy making friends with the same cockroaches who he wanted exterminated, by trying to fast track building the Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Matabeleland water problems, but alas no support or votes will be obtained by the coup-installed president.People are will never forget his actions and words but just wait and see what he is up to. The lake is about to be completed in December 2021 but well-known gukurahundi apologists will never be supported, Obert Mpofu uses force and violence to be voted in Matabeleland as ZANU PF member of Parliament.Any responsible government would have built the lake long back since countless drought spells have led to the devastation of livelihoods especially cattle, goats, sheep, donkeys, wildlife and more importantly human life.There was gross hesitation to build the lake and participate in the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project as it was to benefit the land of dissidents by now Mnangagwa wants to potray himself as a development animal while denying victims of gukurahundi justice and closure to relatives, families and friends. So whatever he does will not translate to votes and support but to opposition and demand for secession and total liberation and independence for Matabeleland and Midlands.Phosiwe Ncube.