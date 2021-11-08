Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Gwayi-Shangani will not translate into votes and support for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | Views
Gwayi-Shangani dam
"Cockroaches, maggots need to be eliminated for someone to have clean house" these are the words [sic] of Emerson Mnangagwa in 1983 when he the late former murderous President Robert Mugabe unleashed the North Korean trained fifth brigade to kill, maim, rape and annihilate the Ndebele people in Matabeleland and Midlands.

As the evil army killed and plundered Mnangagwa was boisterous and full of praise as he spoke in the resort town of Victoria Falls flanked by sellouts who included Obert  Mpofu, David Kwidini, Jacob Mudenda and others who were rejoicing the "work" done by their victorious army against unarmed civilians.

Now that he is an army installed President he is busy making friends with the same cockroaches who he wanted exterminated, by trying to fast track building the Gwayi-Shangani dam to solve Matabeleland water problems, but alas no support or votes will be obtained by the coup-installed president.

People are will never forget his actions and words but just wait and see what he is up to. The lake is about to be completed in December 2021 but well-known gukurahundi apologists will never be supported, Obert  Mpofu uses force and violence to be voted in Matabeleland as ZANU PF member of Parliament.

Any responsible government would have built the lake long back since countless drought spells have led to the devastation of livelihoods especially cattle, goats, sheep, donkeys, wildlife and more importantly human life.

There was gross hesitation to build the lake and participate in the Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project as it was to benefit the land of dissidents  by now Mnangagwa wants to potray himself as a development animal while denying victims of gukurahundi justice and closure to relatives, families and friends. So whatever he does will not translate to votes and support but to opposition and demand for secession and total liberation and independence for Matabeleland and Midlands.

Phosiwe Ncube.

Source - Phosiwe Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe acquires 20M Covid-19 doses

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

The letter of deceit

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Rains are knocking at the farmer's door

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Simon Khaya Moyo is dead - he is NOT a national hero, not after 41 years of Zanu PF wickedness

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

BREAKING: Khaya-Moyo dies of cancer

11 hrs ago | 5060 Views

Simon Mutambi cheats death

11 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Mahiya embarrasses Musarara at ZANU-PF meeting

15 hrs ago | 3141 Views

Kasukuwere links trigger Zanu-PF witch hunt

20 hrs ago | 3161 Views

Chamisa says dialogue remained the only solution to rescue Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Proposed law 'exposes Mnangagwa panic'

20 hrs ago | 2708 Views

Man commits suicide over father

20 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Zimbabwe-born Mathetha set for UFC debut

20 hrs ago | 750 Views

Smuggled minerals surpass royalties

20 hrs ago | 556 Views

Home is best to invest

20 hrs ago | 856 Views

Inside Warriors' doomed World Cup campaign

20 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mapeza rings the changes

20 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe's rural communities resist opaque Chinese projects

20 hrs ago | 423 Views

Local institution sends 24 chefs to the US

20 hrs ago | 325 Views

MPs push for relief for informal sector

20 hrs ago | 101 Views

Lupane varsity probed over sex scandal

20 hrs ago | 538 Views

'Mnangagwa is world's best spy operative,' claims Mutsvangwa

20 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Killer Zivhu knocks at Zanu-PF's door

20 hrs ago | 789 Views

Mnangagwa govt chases Kasukuwere shadow

20 hrs ago | 504 Views

48-hour water shedding for Bulawayo

20 hrs ago | 145 Views

6 school gangs unearthed in city

20 hrs ago | 441 Views

Amakorokoza spread fear in Cowdray Park

20 hrs ago | 363 Views

Top Bulawayo primary schools revealed

20 hrs ago | 277 Views

Good Samaritan brings home 15 stranded Zimbabweans

20 hrs ago | 397 Views

Fidelity to roll out mobile gold buying units

20 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$7,1 billion to address Zesa power shortages

20 hrs ago | 178 Views

'OSISA directors fraudulently acquired farm'

20 hrs ago | 211 Views

USD cash bonuses explained

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Zimbabwe's economic fundamentals are strong'

20 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mutsvangwa pays tribute to Paul Mwazha

20 hrs ago | 451 Views

You can't pull in croc with fish hook

20 hrs ago | 118 Views

99% Govt workers vaccinated?

20 hrs ago | 89 Views

Shooting at AFM

20 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zesa reassures nation

20 hrs ago | 86 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days