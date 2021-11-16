Opinion / Columnist

The Second Republic, a new Genesis, a new dawn. This year the Pfumvunza programme is an inputs galore. No household shall retire to bed on empty bellies.The whole of Zimbabwe wanna be a one great silo. With God on our side, rains will never fail us. Every plot, every field will contribute to the national grain storage and distribution centres.Prophets and prophetess of doom and gloom shall eat a humble pie if not pies. Nomore going to neighbouring countries on our knees with bowel in hand, if anything, across the two great rivers they will come to great Zimbabwe with the Oliver Twist syndrome in tow. No piece of land must be left furrow or underutilized, all hands on deck my fellow countrymen.With such a leader at the helm, who can look elsewhere? Comrade President, farmers are overwhelmed with happiness and are raring to go. Seed and fertilizers are now in place, Mr Farmer, why wait whilst the rains go to worst. Government has played its part, the ball is now in our court, produce for family and the nation.At Chinehasha Depot it was a hive of activity as villagers collected their agric inputs. Our hard working Zanu-PF Councillor and the pro-people Village Heads made sure every deserving household went back home with a broad smile.The secretaries made sure the distribution and allocations were orderly made. Hats off to all office bearers who effected a smooth Pfumvudza inputs distribution. We thank you all big time.The word hunger and starvation shall become alien to our people. More inputs are on the way to make sure noone goes away with sullen faces.Tobacco farmers are busy planting with the first rains. This Chinehasha, Chideu and Musonza enclave is a farmer's paradise.Another bumper harvest is beckoning, the clarion call is - back to the fields. Kudos to our President His Excellence ED Mnangagwa and the Provincial leaders for a job well done.May authorities please put the icing on the cake by completing the Ruya Dam Irrigation Project at Chinehasha. With all this water, the bread basket status will come back pronto. The rains are back, be warned, do not cross flooded rivers. Better late than be the late.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Matepatepa.