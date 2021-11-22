Prospects of a meaty Xmas diminishing fast

Opinion / Columnist

To most villagers of Ward 3 in Chiweshe, Mash Central, all prospects of a 'meaty' festive season are diminishing fast. After the Provincial herd was obliterated by January Disease a few months ago, chickens are just dropping dead.A deadly fowls disease that is highly suspected to be New Castle has put the area under siege. Chickens are dying daily dealing a terrible blow to many chicken projects.Much akin to rubbing salt onto a festering wound, most chicken farmers were looking forward to making it big with chickens at Xmas after their livestock succumbed to theliriosis.In their frenzied effort to save a few birds, farmers are rushing to buy the required medicines. Micro-livestock farming has a quick turn around time making it projects of choice.A few youths have embarked on cuniculture, rabbit meat is a sought after dish that has a gamely taste. Further more, rabbits are bulk-feeders that can utilize most greens.They multiply very quickly and the market is 'ever hungry'. The missing link on cuniculture seem to be the know-how. Starting with the cages, breeding, feed, diseases and markets.Thomas Tondo Murisa. Mash. Central.