Minerals and natural resources a solution to Zimbabwe’s economic turnaround program

Opinion / Columnist

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi contact: +263772278161

Chairman of the ICT Division of Zimbabwe Institution Engineers (ZIE), registered practicing engineer with the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe (ECZ), Member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) and a board member of Institute of Directors (IOD)

We say Zimbabwe's minerals and natural resources belong to the people and we continue to allow colonial and oppressive laws that do not allow the natural black landowners to take advantage of the God-given resources. Let us empower the people of Zimbabwe and allow them to trade in gold, diamond and any other minerals. As one travels around Zimbabwe, you see areas that has mountains, hills and open spaces that have been dug or opened up by local and foreign geologists or miners. It is normal to see local and international traders some of them either buying from small-scale miners or simply delivering their minerals to Fidelity Printers. Statistically the small to medium miners are the biggest contributors to Fidelity now. Towns like Kadoma, Chegutu and Kwekwe most of the economic activities are funded and sponsored by proceeds of small scale miners.Seeing a hive of activity at some of Zimbabwe's growth points, one would wonder where the money being spent comes from and to one's surprise the motto is that gold is "everywhere". With this in mind, why can't our Government utilise the use of gold, diamonds, and other resources as a means of barter trade and repeal the old colonial law that stopped citizens from trading in gold, diamond and other precious minerals?What we need as a nation is simply for our Government and the RBZ Governor to amend the mineral laws and fully empower our people by allowing us as citizens to trade in gold, diamonds, and any other mineral.Zimbabwe is one of the richest countries on earth with respect to untapped natural resources per person. The mineral exploration of a nation with one of the world's largest diamond reserves, second largest platinum reserves and over 40 exploitable minerals, this has the potential to turn Zimbabwe into the jewel of Africa again and empower its nationals to be richer than the naturals of Dubai whose natural resources are sand salt water.Zimbabwe will be the fastest growing economy on earth in the next five years, yes five years-time if this government changes the mineral act and remove the criminalisation of the majority who have the capacity to trade and/or buy the nation's natural resources.