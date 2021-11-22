South African government breaking its neck

Opinion / Columnist

The recent verdict enacted by the South African government to decline the regeneration of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) is disingenuous and unscrupulous in more ways than one.Traversing over a cumulative period of (12) twelve years, Zimbabweans have been on special work permits that were assigned diverse labels. At inception in 2014, it was hailed Dispensation of Zimbabwean Permit (DZP), the DZP was later renamed the Zimbabwe Special Permit (ZSP), and similarly, in 2017 renamed the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).While serving under the different inscriptions of permits, Zimbabweans have substantially subscribed to the upswing of South Africa's fiscal through their stake in the rhythm of the socio-economic activities and moreso as taxpayers. More than 180,000 Zimbabweans in South Africa have given over a decade of their livelihood to the country and, putting them (Zimbabweans) on the back burner now for any political rationales is a bugbear and a 'bete noire' to Pan Africanism.Does the South African cabinet's strategy of kicking the can down the road until precisely a month and a week before the extinction of the permits justify the means or the 12-month grace period will justify the end?