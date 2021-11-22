'No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe' Kasukuwere readily admits, now - 'Terror the human form divine' W Blake foretold

Opinion / Columnist

Anyone who read the latest remarks from Zanu PF former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere must have laughed their head off. What is the idiot wittering about, they must have asked themselves!"People must unite and deal with common challenges. No individual can be bigger than Zimbabwe," Kasukuwere told NewsDay."It must never be about an individual or opposition, but it is about survival of the people of Zimbabwe. Let us create conditions for a greater Zimbabwe and stability, greater peace and no one must be scared of their future in Zimbabwe. We must have hope."Here is the man who made a virtue of riding roughshod over the people of Zimbabwe denying them their basic freedoms and rights including the right to a meaningful say in the governance of the country and even the right to life. Zanu PF murdered in cold blood over 30 000 innocent Zimbabweans during Mugabe's reign of terror for the sole purpose of creating and retaining the de facto one party state headed by Robert Mugabe.Kasukuwere, together with all the other Zanu PF thugs, played his party in creating and retaining the de facto one party dictatorship in which Mugabe was certainly "bigger" than Zanu PF, the party, which in turn was bigger than Zimbabwe, the nation. Mugabe only lost his top-dog position in the November 2017 military coup that booted Mugabe, Kasukuwere and a few other G40 members out of the party and, for some, out of the country."No individual is greater than the nation. We need to admit that and ask ourselves tough questions before we do the right thing. The rule of law and property rights should be protected. We need a better country for every Zimbabwean," continued Kasukuwere.What a hypocrite, he never ever asked any of these questions before and certainly did not cared about the rule of law and the heartbreaking suffering of the down trodden povo until now.Saviour Kasukuwere and his fellow G40 members were angry to find themselves being booted out of power by Mnangagwa and his Lacoste faction. The G40 members must have turned jet-black with envy when they saw the Zimbabwe public pouring out in the hundreds of thousands in support of the November coup."People were desperate to see the back of Mugabe, they were relived to see it happen and did not care how it happened!" some one rationalised at the time.Desperate people do desperate things!It is exactly four years ago this month since the November 2017 military coup and already it is clear that none of the economic recovery and political changes the people had hoped for will happen.Mnangagwa's "Zimbabwe is open for business!" mantra that expected to open the floodgates of investors, for example; was a lead balloon that never took off. Investors are a shrewd and savvy lot; they could see the coup removed one dictator only to replace him with another whilst the dictatorship itself remained untouched.The disillusionment with Mnangagwa and his "new dispensation and Second Republic" has been total so that many now readily admit their euphoria four years ago was total misplace. They now call the 15 November 2017 "Dzungu Day!" (Madness Day!)The mass disillusionment with Mnangagwa and has Lacoste faction has given G40 leaders hope that they too can present themselves to the nation as the country's saviours.If the people were so desperate for change in November 2017 they failed to see the post coup Zanu PF was the same dictatorship or be it under new management; G40 are hoping to pull off the same dirty trick on the people again! All Kasukuwere and company must do is put up a show, that they care and have a human heart.Cruelty has a human heart,And Jealousy a human face,Terror the human form divine,And Secrecy the human dress.William Blake English poet 1757 to 1827