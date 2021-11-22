Opinion / Columnist
MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it
There is a real danger of Zimbabwe sending the wrong and confused message to SADC and the international community at large; yet again. SADC and the world at large want to know whether Zimbabweans want the 2023 elections to go ahead without any democratic reforms implemented, yet again as happened in 2013 and 2018?
In 2013 SADC leaders told Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends to their faces, not to participate in the 2013 elections until the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF blatantly cheating and using wanton violence, as happened in the 2008 elections. "If you go into elections next month, you are going to lose; the elections are done!" the MDC leader were told.
As we all know, MDC leader paid no heed and participated in the 2013 elections. Zanu PF went on to blatantly rig those elections, as SADC leaders had rightly predicted.
Zimbabwe's opposition opportunists led by Nelson Chamisa and his MDC Alliance went on to participate in the 2018 elections with not even a token democratic reform implemented. "MDC A has stringent measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections!" Chamisa announced, boastfully.
Yet again, Zanu PF blatantly rigged the 2018 elections!
"The electoral commission (Zimbabwe Election Commission) lacked full independence and appeared to not always act in an impartial manner. The final results as announced by the Electoral Commission contained numerous errors and lacked adequate traceability, transparency and verifiability," state the EU Election Mission Final Report.
"Finally, the restrictions on political freedoms, the excessive use of force by security forces and abuses of human rights in the post-election period undermined the corresponding positive aspects during the pre-election campaign. As such, many aspects of the 2018 elections in Zimbabwe failed to meet international standards."
The EU report contained a string on recommendations designed to ensure the next elections meet international standards. Sadly not even one of the reforms have seen the light of day.
Both SADC, the EU and everyone else with any democratic credential worth a spit have made it clear that it is nonsensical to keep participating in an election process so flawed the "election is done" before the first ballot is even cast!
Still, the final decision to participate or to demand the reforms before the elections is for the people of Zimbabwe themselves to make. And so far, Zimbabwe's opposition camp led by the main MDC faction parties, have participated in these flawed and illegal elections. By participating, the opposition have given legitimacy to the vote rigging Zanu PF. What is really outrageous about all this is that the MDC leaders know all this!
"The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn't now do the obvious – withdraw from the (2013) elections," wrote David Coltart in his Book, The Struggle Continues 50 years of Tyranny in Zimbabwe.
"The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility."
This was just a feeble excuse for participating because four of the MDC factions did come to gather to form the MDC A before the 2018 elections. They went on to participate in the elections for the reason reason they had participated in 2013 and had stopped them implementing even one reform during the 2008 to 2013 GNU - greed.
Zanu has offered a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate and MDC leaders have found the bait irresistible.
Make no mistake about it Nelson Chamisa and his MDC A are participating in the 2023 elections with no reforms in place!
"NGIYABONGA…THANK YOU MATEBELELAND.THANK YOU ZIMBABWE. It has been a memorable tour and interface. You warmly welcomed us.
You spoke. We shared joy, ideas and wisdom. We listened and heard you. Citizens together can never be defeated. #siyanqoba #KangeneUjaha #CCC- Advocate Nelson Chamisa" said Nelson Chamisa on twitter.
What SADC , EU and the rest of the international community must understand is that Nelson Chamisa and his MDC A and all those opposition opportunists participating in these flawed elections to give vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy no longer truly represent the ordinary Zimbabweans. Chamisa and company sold out by failing to implement reforms and are selling outs now on the common cause of implementing reforms and free elections.
By endorsing Zimbabwe's flawed elections as "substantially free and fair" SADC to has giving voting rigging Zanu PF legitimacy and punish the ordinary Zimbabwean on the coal face of the Zanu PF dictatorship.
The question that must now be asked of SADC leaders is how long are you going to continue punishing the ordinary Zimbabweans for MDC leaders' greed and incompetence?
