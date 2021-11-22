Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Pro-ZANU PF activists and analysts are Zimbabwe regime's own worst enemies!

1 hr ago | Views
Losing our baby-girl in 2013, to a still-birth due to breeching, was undeniably one of the most traumatic and painful experiences in my entire life - which, even today, affects me in so many ways, including a fear of having another child - despite my genuine desire for a daughter.

I am sure those who have walked a similar path perfectly understand what we went through (and, are still going through), and how we felt (as well as, how we still feel today).

The question becomes - why was this loss of our child, due to a still-birth, so painful?

Why are we still being affected by the trauma of such a tragic event - considering that it happened some eight years ago?

I have pondered over this matter for quite some time, and the answer seems to be quite simple and straightforward.

On this planet, there are very few things that have a greater negative impact on an individual's life, than those that raise expectations to very high levels - only for such hopes to be cruelly dashed, and come crashing down...more so, in an unexpected manner, that results in a broken-heart and tears.

At times, I am forced to conclude that - in life, probably it is far much better for expectations not to be raised at all, than for hopes to be broken.

Maybe, it is better not to fall pregnant at all, than for a family to be so excited, as looking forward to a bouncing bundle of joy - only for the baby to die, before even holding her in one's arms.

Why am I being so melancholic this early in the morning? What led me to think of such sorrowful and distressing things?

Well, watching our country's only television channel - the state-owned ZBC (Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation) - always manages to bring out the worst in a person, and leave them even more depressed than before they turned it on.

No wonder most of us in Zimbabwe have now switched to digital satellite television (DStv) - as our own sole television channel has since become not only unbearable, but a serious threat to our mental health.

How did ZBC manage to evoke our most tragic experience of eight years ago?

Well, everytime one watches ZBC news, there is never a shortage of those so-called analysts (especially, supposed economists and business experts) - whose only purpose appears to praise and glorify every economic decision made by the government of Zimbabwe.

They never objectively scrutinize, or proffer any critical analysis on anything.

As to be expected, after the tabling in parliament of the 2022 national budget by the finance minister Mthuli Ncube, on 25 November 2021 - it was inevitable that these 'economic analysts' and 'experts' had to be featured on ZBC, showering the country's treasury of 'once again' formulating a 'pro-people' and 'progressive' financial plan, that will 'certainly improve the welfare of ordinary Zimbabweans'.

Where have I heard that before?

Oh, wait a minute! These have been exactly the same statements that have been regurgitated by repeated pro-ZANU PF activists (masquerading as analysts and experts) for the past forty-one years  - ever since the very first economic program in 1980 - with promises of 'heaven on Earth', 'eldorado', and 'land of milk and honey'.

Each and every government pronouncement has been heralded as the 'key' to unlocking phenomenal economic prosperity - leading Zimbabweans to the 'promised land'.

Yet, in all the forty-one years of promises and high expectations, the only thing Zimbabweans have experienced has been more and more poverty...more and more pain...more and more suffering.

Now can you see the connection and similarities between the still-birth experience, and these lofty promises made by so-called analysts and experts - with the resultant pain and trauma, when these are never fulfilled?

Why do all these people - who love flaunting their learning and titles (PhDs and Professors) - fill citizens with high expectations, which they should know will never come to pass?

Do they not know that they are actually causing more hurt in Zimbabweans - as there is nothing more painful, distressing, and even angering than having one's hopes deceptively raised, and then cruelly shattered?

That is why the #HowFar hashtag became trending on social media - as a result of the citizenry's outrage at all those unrealized promises made by their government.

In actual fact, those in power in Zimbabwe are making more enemies than friends through their lies and deceit.

Just as with a still-birth - the long-term consequences of these dashed expectations (heightened by these so-called analysts and experts) is an engrained fear of ever believing anything our leaders promise.

Again, just as with a still-birth - maybe it would have been much better had the government not promised us anything - but, waited to surprise us, should something positive actually transpired.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and political commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa challenger vows to forge ahead with his court action

6 hrs ago | 855 Views

Chiwenga ready for new COVID-19 variant

6 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chief Nemangwe under fire over 'questionable' judgment

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Lack of IDs a major threat to elections, claims Zesn

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Chiwenga's estranged wife remanded to Monday

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC activist dies after being savagely assaulted by Zanu-PF youths

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Angry teachers dismiss Mthuli Ncube's budget

6 hrs ago | 761 Views

Lupane State University hit by students protest

12 hrs ago | 1168 Views

9 Young Warriors fail age tests

12 hrs ago | 794 Views

Court awaits Chiwenga's Ex's medical results

13 hrs ago | 500 Views

Higher education to drive development agenda, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 266 Views

Gender Commission pushes for criminalisation of sexual harassment in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 287 Views

Zimbabwe on High Alert for new Covid-19 variant

17 hrs ago | 792 Views

Zimbabwe govt to engage SA on the non-renewal of special permits

17 hrs ago | 1377 Views

MDC still can't 'do the obvious - withdraw from (sham) elections' out of greed - will SADC continue punish povo for it

18 hrs ago | 391 Views

Fresh upheavals rock Air Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1714 Views

Grade 6 pupil sneaks out for sex trysts with lover (22)

18 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Woman (32) arrested for infecting lover with HIV

18 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Injiva catches wife panties down with lover in their bedroom

18 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Cheating wife bashes hubby as punishment for exposing affair

18 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mnangagwa govt to borrow US$1,4bn

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa suffers yet another diplomatic blow

18 hrs ago | 3838 Views

Three armed robbers arrested

18 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mahiya defying Mnangagwa's order

22 hrs ago | 3993 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days