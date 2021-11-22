COVID-19: Not all Southern African countries have conformed Omicron variant cases

Opinion / Columnist

How did travellers from Southern Africa get banned from entering the UK, US and many western nations over the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron when most of the reported cases are in Western countries?This is a question being asked by most commenters online and they are demanding that African leaders speak up and call out what appears to be discriminatory behaviour.Western countries are accused of hoarding vaccines for much of 2021 and are now penalising Africa for their own protectionist actions. Officials from Southern Africa argue that the West's hoarding of vaccines has helped create this problem and many in Africa and beyond believe that the continent is yet again bearing the brunt of panicked policies from western countries.Additionally, South African scientists are now worried that these travel bans are likely to discourage other nations from reporting variant cases in time. These bans can also interrupt the flow of medical supplies and do economic damage that makes countries reluctant to report health threats.