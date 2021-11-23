Latest News Editor's Choice


Really Auxilla has a plastic uterus

2 hrs ago | Views
First lady gets a medal for charitable work and championing women's rights. These words were printed boldly on the front page of the state mouthpiece the Herald, which is the ruining party and ZANU PF government propaganda disseminator.

While her works of charity are commendable and appreciated, though they are a campaign tool for the tormentor's party all done is welcomed.

Some have called Emerson Mnangagwa's wife a woman with a plastic uterus as she has kept deafening silence of the abuse, torture, rape, sexual abuse of women in Zimbabwe by ZANU PF and state agents particularly the securocrats.

Auxillia has never spoken about or visited women victims but only goes to dominate headlines when dishing out stolen goods to supporters and praise singers.

As a woman from Mashonaland I would expert her never to commiserate with the gukurahundi victims and survivors but since now she is the so called first lady she must have had time to engage even though half-heartedly to understand how some like her suffered and met their untimely deaths from a murderous army sent by her husband and former boss Robert Mugabe.

This is she the two sent a killing machine in form of the North Korean trained fifth brigade, to rape, kill, torture women who were accused of being dissidents'wifes and girlfriends.

The silence from Auxillia leaves one not surprised since her uterus is of "plastic".

Why she does not talk to Constantine Chiwenga over his brutal treatment and abuse of Marry Mubaiwa her estranged wife is featuring in the top charts of surprising shock and awe.

Marry has been abused and shabbily treated as Auxillia the current most powerful woman in Zimbabwe watches and looks aside saying its a private matter.

The private matter is being played in the public domain where by courts are grossly weaponised against her, since the law is being used to rule against her.

A baboon gets wet in the face when a storm takes long and is heavy. "sibamanzi isiphongo semfene ngokuqina komkhizo". Marry mubaiwa unfortunately suffers a rare disease though unproven rumours say it was passed on to her by the deputy President the husband but he is preventing her to get treatment outside the country while him goes to China for treatment for the same ailment weekly at the taxpayer's money.

Her denial of a fundamental right to health is being denied .

The disease has made him fail to "copulate " according to her and other close and inner circles of the second highest office in the land between the Zambezi and Limpopo Rivers.

Why she is denied to get treatment is a way to keep her silence on the alleged "impotence" or failure to "copulate" allegations.

Women are abused raped every day in Zimbabwe by the ruling elite but the woman with a voice is silent.

Source - Phosiwe Ncube
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

