Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Chamisa's political own-goal

30 Jan 2022 at 08:18hrs | Views
FRENCH realist, painter and sculptor Edgar Degas once retorted: "What a horrible thing yellow is."

He made this statement after discovering that despite the colour being associated with cheerfulness and warmth, on many occasions it was distorting his pastel drawings and oil paintings.

This statement by Degas came flashing in my mind when I saw little Nelson Chamisa nervously announcing his new party, Citizens Coalition for Change, with yellow as the party's new dominant colour.

He looked so uneasy, so unsettled and so doomed during his address to the media. He tried to put up a show, but the hollowness of his address must have worried even his most gullible supporters. I took a closer look at those who had accompanied him to the press conference and their subdued demeanour clearly showed they were unsure and unconvinced by what their leader was doing.

In due course, we will know why what was supposed to be a happy moment was such an unsettling moment for him. He tried to look and sound authoritative, but there was something that betrayed his bravado and got me thinking: Was it the yellow colour that was just messing him up?

As I was wondering what had hit little Nelson, one of Zimbabwe's highly respected communication experts sent me the following WhatsApp message: "Is it surprising that the colour yellow, while it is bright, can also lead to visual fatigue, just like the fatigue brought about by the so-called new birth by Chamisa?

"I really had to evoke my unusual desires to understand the psychology or emotions of colours that public relations and communication gurus often talk about when I saw the aggressiveness that Chamisa tried to exhibit as he was announcing his new party name.

"I expected excitement associated with the launch of new things, but alas, all I saw was frustration associated with the colour yellow. It brought memories of their violence to other opposition members like the late Trudy Stevenson and Thokozani Khupe, and to innocent civilians each time they get frustrated after losing elections.

The aggressiveness associated with yellow is often shown by Chamisa when one sees how confrontational, angry and irritated he gets at people who do not tow his line.

"And now what more can I say about triple C - Chamisa Chimbwasungata Chete! The gloves are off." Indeed, the communication expert was spot-on. In an article titled "The two-faced nature of yellow", an American professor who specialises in visual and mental associations of colours wrote: "There are some general positive associations with yellow that just can't be ignored. From young ages, it is engrained into our minds that yellow is the colour of the sun, and what does the sun represent? Warmth, light and happiness . . .

"On the other hand, yellow can draw some negative associations. When intense, it is associated with flames. Some shades of yellow are associated with cowardice. Studies show that babies cry more in bright yellow rooms.

"And tempers are more likely to flare around yellow. Every colour has its pros and cons, but yellow's gap might be the greatest. In large amounts, it makes people irritable and argumentative."

By abandoning Morgan Tsvangirai's red colour and choosing yellow, little Nelson is now really showing us his true colours. Let's get ready for an overdose of cowardice, petty arguments, silly bravado and irritating politics. And oh yes, let's get ready because buried in that yellow colour, the baby will cry even louder.

Besides exhibiting the negative psychological effects associated with the colour yellow, did anyone notice little Nelson's somewhat strange body language?

When one is announcing the birth of his or her party, isn't it that the atmosphere should be electric, exhilarating and highly charged?

What was that damp squib all about?

Little Nelson's eyes dotted from corner to corner with his mouth wide open as if he was seeing some invisible ghost.

I saw lots of fear and paralysis in his eyes.

Where was the supposedly charismatic Chamisa?

What exactly had grounded him like this on such a day?

And did you hear the way he spoke?

He sounded like a husband who goes into a maternity hospital to welcome his baby and instead of celebrating the new arrival, he starts shouting: "We now have a baby! This is my baby! This is my baby," as if the paternity is being contested.

We know that symbols are central features of organised human life as they help to define perception, shape the way we view the world and help us understand what goes on within that world. We also know that despite this key role in shaping our understanding, there is never a single interpretation of a symbol that everyone within the affected community will accept.

Symbols can actually mobilise antagonistic political views, leading to different factions.

Something at that press conference showed that there is tension in little Nelson's new formation.  It's clear that the science of signs and symbols wasn't handled well.

Something was hurried, something was forced and something was not agreed upon among little Nelson's close buddies.

There was no consensus on the political symbolism that little Nelson chose for his new baby.

The name of the baby and the yellow colour are set to haunt little Nelson.

The lack of self-confidence that little Nelson exhibited at that press conference is a precursor to the disaster that awaits this opposition party.

Of course, on social media they will give the impression that the party is gaining traction, but for the first time, little Nelson will discover that selling empty promises to real people on the ground is a tall order.

Some people are already calling it a political own-goal while others are describing it as political suicide.

We all know little Nelson overestimates himself and we all know his hangers-on are prepared to lick him dry, but we never thought they would make life so easy for Zanu-PF.

Source - The Sunday Mail
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #MDC

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7753 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days