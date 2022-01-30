Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Behold the new

30 Jan 2022 at 17:59hrs | Views
Behold the new has come as cyclone Citizens Coalition for Change hits Zimbabwe by storm.

Currently the social media is now awash with Citizens Coalition for Change wave and apparently, no one is talking about MDC-T led by Mwonzora.

It's very easy to be discarded into a political dustbin.

In the political history of Zimbabwe, the entrance of Citizens Coalition for Change has rattled the regime to an extent of labelling the new kid on the block as an extension of an Islamic group ISIS.

The regime has panicked just by naming the political party and it's colour yellow.

The CCC has proved to be a force to reckon with following Wednesday's sitting of the historic Nomination Court for the 26 March 2022 by-elections. This has put the final nail on Mwonzora's political coffin who wanted to hoodwink the masses into believing that he was an official leader of the opposition.

Apparently Mwonzora's politics of rational disputation and marriage of convenience with ZANU PF was cemented in Binga North where Mwonzora fielded the wife of the ZANU-PF Binga DCC secretary for administration at the time of the Nomination Court for 26 March by elections.

The political arena has been activated and Zimbabweans have been assured of breathing fresh political air.

Nomatter any definition but the birth of CCC has arrived with a bang.
The party is moving whilst other doubting Thomases are still logged in the past and are not aware that the political password has changed.

The whole idea for this whole project is to have a better Zimbabwe where everyone feels safe, feels wanted and protected so that people don't even think of jumping borders to go and hybernate in other countries.

Citizens Coalition for Change is an inclusive democratic party which will leave the door open for people of different political, economic and social persuasions.

There is a lot of attraction to CCC no matter how much the regime might want to downplay it's attractiveness.

What the regime is failing to grasp is the fact that CCC is a generational political institution where the people are free to choose their own generational leaders without being intimidated and coerced. It is simply a generational political renewal and consensus.

However in such a very big organisation, it can't run smoothly all the way. There are  always challenges and such should make the organization even stronger.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni
+27616868508



Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 333 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7756 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8074 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days