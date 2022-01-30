Opinion / Columnist

Behold the new has come as cyclone Citizens Coalition for Change hits Zimbabwe by storm.Currently the social media is now awash with Citizens Coalition for Change wave and apparently, no one is talking about MDC-T led by Mwonzora.It's very easy to be discarded into a political dustbin.In the political history of Zimbabwe, the entrance of Citizens Coalition for Change has rattled the regime to an extent of labelling the new kid on the block as an extension of an Islamic group ISIS.The regime has panicked just by naming the political party and it's colour yellow.The CCC has proved to be a force to reckon with following Wednesday's sitting of the historic Nomination Court for the 26 March 2022 by-elections. This has put the final nail on Mwonzora's political coffin who wanted to hoodwink the masses into believing that he was an official leader of the opposition.Apparently Mwonzora's politics of rational disputation and marriage of convenience with ZANU PF was cemented in Binga North where Mwonzora fielded the wife of the ZANU-PF Binga DCC secretary for administration at the time of the Nomination Court for 26 March by elections.The political arena has been activated and Zimbabweans have been assured of breathing fresh political air.Nomatter any definition but the birth of CCC has arrived with a bang.The party is moving whilst other doubting Thomases are still logged in the past and are not aware that the political password has changed.The whole idea for this whole project is to have a better Zimbabwe where everyone feels safe, feels wanted and protected so that people don't even think of jumping borders to go and hybernate in other countries.Citizens Coalition for Change is an inclusive democratic party which will leave the door open for people of different political, economic and social persuasions.There is a lot of attraction to CCC no matter how much the regime might want to downplay it's attractiveness.What the regime is failing to grasp is the fact that CCC is a generational political institution where the people are free to choose their own generational leaders without being intimidated and coerced. It is simply a generational political renewal and consensus.However in such a very big organisation, it can't run smoothly all the way. There are always challenges and such should make the organization even stronger.Email - konileonard606@gmail.comTwitter - @Leokoni+27616868508