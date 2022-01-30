Latest News Editor's Choice


When electricity is a visitor, not a resident

30 Jan 2022 at 18:12hrs | Views
Electricity where are you? Shall I say Zesa or who? Chinehasha Business Centre and the learning institutions adjacent to the Centre have been without power for about four months now.

Indeed faults do occur especially during the rain season but what type of faults that take more than four months to fix? Grinding mills have been rendered useless and on the other hand nocturnal fortune hunters are having field days. Even chickens are being targeted as the night prowllers roam the educators residential areas under cover.

Which Zesa station is responsible for this unfortunate area of Matepatepa area in Chiweshe? Development projects like the proposed Irrigation Scheme at Ruya Dam will need uninterrupted power supply, how is this going to happen when power supply is seldom than often?

The pylon supporting power lines to Chinehasha Secondary School is tilted precariously, threatening to go down with the transmission wires. Is this not a tragedy in waiting?

Just seeing a Zesa truck or work team would give us hope of power being restored soon but alas, it's not the case. Zesa please can we have electricity at Chinehasha Business Centre  or better still come and explain the situation to our Village heads and your customers. Is the customer still king?

Tincuts Chinehasha

Source - Tincuts Chinehasha
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

