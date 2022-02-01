Latest News Editor's Choice


'Citizens Coalition For Change will Deliver Zimbabwe to Freedom'

01 Feb 2022
Themed the yellow revolution; the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has been making the waves across the internet and has also been warmly welcomed by Zimbabweans across the globe. CCC is being viewed as a rejuvenated and more vibrant opposition political party which can see to an end to the ZANU PF hegemony.

The announcement of the new political party was a shock to many; especially ZANU PF who were profiteering and fuelling divisions within the main opposition political party, with even rumour's of them funding the failed politician Douglas Mwonzora making  the headlines in 2021.

"The CCC citizen movement has thrown ZANU PF into panic mode so they are desperately trying to dampen the spirits of the people who are ready to win the nation for change", said CCC Spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere.

Formation of CCC under the leadership of Advocate Nelson Chamisa  is being likened to the biblical journey of the children of Israel from Egypt to the promised land of Canaan, and many have likened the tyrant ZANU PF  government as the ruthless leadership of King Pharaoh.

Pro-democrats see Chamisa as the biblical Moses who will set Zimbabwe free from bondage and will restore Zimbabwe to its former glory days.

"Yellow is a colour that symbolises hope, energy and a fresh start", said Fadzayi Mahere.

" Citizens Coalition For Change is the party that will see to the emergence of a new Zimbabwe, the party has visionary young leaders, that are so determined to change the political spectrum in the country. These leaders will set the citizens free from ZANU PF bondage", said activist Sandra Bvungidzire.

"The much anticipated Citizens Coalition For Change is set to deliver Zimbabweans to the promised land of milk and honey", she added.

Advocate Nelson Chamisa has reassured the people of Zimbabwe that freedom day is near and has urged the citizens to register to vote in their numbers.

Chamisa said; "Our freedom day is near. I feel it and know it. To get there we must walk and work together, with urgency."

Citizens Coalition For Change deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba has been urging other citizens to encourage each other to fully take part in the electoral processes and register to vote.


Zambian youths went to vote in record numbers and they managed to see to a new government. This is the reference which CCC has been riding upon and using as reference.

"Blitz starts today tell a friend to tell a friend to register to vote. This is the only opportunity we can have to turn our fortunes for the better," said  Gift Ostallos Siziba.

The yellow movement has been welcomed with open hands by all citizens as was witnessed on Friday were all the streets were painted yellow by. Zimbabweans wearing yellow regalia. Yellow is being  is  a touch of hope for a better and  brighter Zimbabwe.

Citizens have been hopeful of change in Zimbabwe and are ready to take part in the forthcoming elections.

According to experts these forthcoming by-elections in March will be a liquidity test to see how well the CCC movement will do in next years elections.

The momentum and reception of the new and rejuvenated CCC party shows a lot of promise and Zimbabweans seem to want to see this through to the finishing line. Citizens want to see to  an end to the failed ZANU PF regime.

Source - Prince Njagu
