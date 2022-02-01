Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

An attack on Chamisa is an attack on 'citizens'

01 Feb 2022 at 16:59hrs | Views
A new Zimbabwe which will usher in a better economy, political space and a favorable social environment is now around the corner. I might disagree with Nelson Chamisa on some aspects but I now believe that Chamisa is a 'symbol of Hope' for Zimbabweans who have suffered for a long time.

It is so sad that millions of innocent Zimbabweans continue to wallop in poverty at the expense of an un repentant, brutal, selfish, and ungodly system in the name of Zanu Pf plus a mercenary bunch of money mongers, dwarfs in large robes (Thokozani Khupe, Dounglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi). The situation in Zimbabwe have gone beyond the normal to the point that even a grade 1 student is able to see that President Mnangagwa has failed dismally.

The country has been militarized to the core, to the extent that innocent doctors are now being forced to join the military so that they won't strike while teachers are also walloping in poverty just like the majority of the unemployed graduates. Is this the New Disorder or Dispensation? Surely both Mugabe and Tsvangirai might come back from the dead just to try and stop this Mnangagwa government from perpetual madness.

The aim of Zanu Pf is not to create a one party state but to buy time by all means necessary so that they can remain in power, in doing so they have managed to capture the Judiciary which already was captured but now it is captured to the core.

Thokozani Khupe and associates are being paid to support Zanu Pf in Parliament when it comes to the issues of amending the constitution, so on paper to them it seems like it will be smooth forever, but they are continuously putting a blind eye on the suffering of the people of Zimbabwe.

Even if it means that they are going to amend the whole constitution, they are going to fail to amend the suffering of the masses in Zimbabwe which in my view is going to be the long term cause of a catastrophic and untold uprising.

Zimbabweans should not be worried about all these shenanigans that Zanu Pf is doing, even if they are going to suspend the elections at any given time a revolution is now unavoidable, it is just a matter of time. Zanu Pf has failed dismally that it is now using the law to cement the suffering of the innocent Zimbabweans.

Knowledge Hakata can be contacted on waterlessprings@gmail.com/0780713783



Source - Knowledge Hakata
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 434 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 594 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7757 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8077 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days