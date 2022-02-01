Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Mwonzora afraid of elections

01 Feb 2022 at 21:11hrs | Views
The ever fading Douglas Mwonzora is now precariously hanging by a thread and can't stand the political thermal heat.

The calling of a dialogue by Mr Mwonzora before even a vote is cast raises eyebrows and sounds so ridiculous.

The MDC-T leader knows that he is about to kiss goodbye to the political arena and there is likely going to be a protest vote to kick him out together with his puppet master.

Harmonised elections are around the corner and are slated for less than twelve months. So why is Mwonzora rushing to talk about a dialogue? There is no pressure for that. Mr Mwonzora should prove to the electorate that he is better than any other presidential aspirant and that can only be answered by the ballot box.

Instead he should be talking about his election manifesto rather than talking about a dialogue when very soon we shall be going for national elections next year. This is the election which is going to separate men and boys.

Currently ZANU PF who splushed a lot of money in creating their own opposition party are regretting  that they wasted their time and resources by engaging or talking to someone without any representation and political clout.

This was also done a blow by the splitting of the party where Thokozani Khupe assumed the leader of MDC-T.

Mwonzora is a Zanu-PF creation and must be reminded that leadership is an inborn trait. Some people are born leaders whilst others aspire to be leaders but always perfom dismally.

Mr Rational Disputation Mwonzora actually does not have people to start campaigning for the 26 March by-elections as a big number of them moved with Nelson Chamisa and some with Thokozani Khupe. He failed to field some candidates in many wards.

So on what capacity is he calling for a dialogue when he can't afford to field candidates in a by election?

I understand President Emmerson Mnangagwa formed Polad and that is where the dialogue should start from.

The dialogue which Zimbabweans are yearning for is about electoral reforms so that there are no more disputed election results.

Not this kind of a dialogue where one is fighting to be incorporated into the feeding trough and looting gravy train. It must not be based on self centredness.

They know that Nelson Chamisa the leader of Citizens Coalition for Change will burn their fingers in the ballot box. He is better than Douglas Mwonzora , Emmerson Mnangagwa and Thokozani Khupe combined.

Mwonzora is very much aware that his ship is sinking so fast and is now trying to apply all the dirty tricks to subvert the will of the people who did not even vote for him.

The moment you see an opposition leader getting more coverage and space from the state controlled media then one does not need a rocket scientist to know that he is a darling of the ruling party.

Notably the government controlled media has left no stone unturned in trying to make a dead Zanu PF project look relevant and breath more life.

The citizens of Zimbabwe have remained resilient and are closely monitoring the situation. They are not even gullible. They actually know the winning horse and do trust that it will resoundingly finish the race.

Email - konileonard606@gmail.com
Twitter - @Leokoni
+27616868508

Source - Leonard Koni
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

2 hrs ago | 435 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

2 hrs ago | 452 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 337 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

US trying to draw Russia into war

2 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimdollar slides against US$ at forex auction

14 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Bosso extends contracts for 4 players

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

Khupe wants half of the money

14 hrs ago | 1022 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

14 hrs ago | 739 Views

WATCH: Witch falls from the sky in Filabusi after fight over a child's foot

22 hrs ago | 7759 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Thokozani Khupe from Parliament

22 hrs ago | 8077 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days