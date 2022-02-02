8 800 schools to receive laptops

Opinion / Columnist

INFORMATION Communication Technology and Courier Services (ICT) minister Jenfan Muswere today launched ICT laboratories at Harare schools as part of efforts to digitalise the education sector in the country.Speaking at the Launch of an ICT lab at Budiriro 1 secondary school in Harare, Muswere said, "We want the transformation of education sector to be digital. In 2020, when the president launched the National Development Strategy (NDS 1), we identified a digital economy as one of the priorities. This launch here today is a revolutionary transformative journey as we seek to digitise each and every primary, secondary and tertiary institution, including public service training centres."He said at least 8 800 schools will receive laptops, while civil servants will also be equipped with the necessary digital skills in order to perform and improve on service delivery."As long as there is any primary and secondary school, it will be equipped, it will be connected so that we can then develop a digital economy as we journey towards the vision 2030. Every citizen needs to be digitally literate in the digital economy," he said.