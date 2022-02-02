Latest News Editor's Choice


Vehicle fraudster arrested

02 Feb 2022 at 05:29hrs | Views
A-28 year old Chitungwiza man today appeared before Mbare magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini facing one count of theft of trust property involving US$4 700, and  fraud charges involving US$ 2 000 after he fraudulently sold a car that was not his to an unsuspecting victim.

The accused, Michael Jonasi was allegedly given a silver Honda Fit vehicle by one Mabel Mukundwa to use for only two weeks, and was supposed to return it to the owner.

He however then sold the vehicle to one Cleopas Charuka, who also later filed another fraud docket against the accused.

Charuka had posted in a WhatsApp group stating that he was looking for a car to buy.  Jonasi then responded saying that he was selling a Honda Fit vehicle.

The accused person then sold Mukundwa's silver Honda Fit vehicle to Charuka who paid US$2000 for the car.

Charuka was handed over the vehicle's registration book and the transaction was put in writing in a diary.

However, a few days later Jonasi went to Charuka's house in the company of Mukundwa and an unidentified male who claimed to be the owners of the vehicle.

After realising that he had been defrauded, Charuka filed a case of fraud against Jonasi.

The exhibit is being held at the Zimbabwe Republic Police Machipisa.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
