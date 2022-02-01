Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

3 hrs ago | Views
In every house there are bound to be challenges.

They may be insignificant, manageable, or seemingly insurmountable.

However, no matter how big or small they may appear on the surface, there is always one constant - the head of the household does not lamely sit on his laurels, as if indifferent to the pertaining difficulties - but, should be seen to be earnestly and promptly taking action in finding solutions, and fixing whatever problems there may be.

He can never be sleeping on the wheel, so to speak - but, be at the forefront of tackling and battling those challenges, with the unyielding force and determination of confronting a reviled enemy.

That is why in history, we had kings and queens who always led their armies on the battleground from the front - together with the nation's flag to show that this was the represention or embodiment of the entire kingdom, and if he or she was defeated, then it meant all his or her subjects had also been vanquished.

Which explains why in the Bible, a leader like king David was credited with conquering many nations - this was not merely by virtue of him being the head of the kingdom, but in fact, he would have been right there on the battleground, leading his men in war.

This is where the term commander-in-chief of the defence forces emanated - since the "commander of commanders" of the kingdom's military was supposed to be right there in the war effort, issuing orders based on firsthand knowledge, and experiencing the battle as the rest of his men.

In other times, as occured to king Saul - he could also be killed at the front lines, as he fought for this nation.

I look back at such valour, and wonder to myself - what ever happened to such great leaders and leadership?

Why do we not see them anymore?

Have our leaders become lazy, selfish, greedy, and cowardly - such that, they would rather the nation endured the brunt of whatever modern-day "battles" we may face, whilst they (leaders) sit comfortably, and in relative safety, shielded from any of the inconveniences that other countrymen and women face on a day to day basis?

Is there, then, any wonder why our nations never seem to ever emerge from their unbearable and painful challenges - when those expected to lead in the battle are hardly affected, and never share in the suffering the rest will be undergoing?

Surely, let us say, for instance in our own Zimbabwe, the president and his family went for days without running water, electricity outages being a daily fixture, and unable to afford even the most basic of necessities due to prohibitive prices, whilst earning their salaries in a virtually useless currency that kept depreciating on a daily basis.

When they fell sick, the only health care facilities they could afford were public institutions - which would not even have the most basic medical needs - whilst at the same time, their children unable to receive adequate learning due to teacher incapacitation, and lack of proper educational material.

Would they allow such a situation to continue for a day longer - or, they would "burn the midnight oil" desperately searching for a solution?

However, in our country, these apparently never-ending problems facing the nation have been with us for the better part of two decades - not as a result of anything seemingly insurmountable, but simply because our leaders do not lead from the front, and so are not being affected.

That is why they feel no shame at all telling a nation that has been burdened by untold economic hardships, whilst wallowing in extreme poverty for twenty years, that - they will build the country brick upon brick (or inch by inch), and we have to endure this immeasurable suffering for the next eight years, as we wait for the envisioned "Vision 2030"!

Of course, no sane person can ever believe that individuals who caused a problem - due to their own unforgivable ineptness, mismanagement, and corruption - can be the same people expected to come up with a solution.

Nonetheless, the truth of the matter is that, there will never be any "Vision 2030" - just as there was no "Education and health for all by the year 2000", or " Vision 2020" - as long as those supposed to be our leaders are not in the same boat as the rest of us...as we suffer alone, whilst they enjoy the fat of the land.

Let us not forget that, when king David became too comfortable, and corrupted by his power - eventually, deciding not to go to batte (so as to lead his men from the front) but rather opting to stay at home - he ended up committing the most ruinous and heinous sins of his life.

The solution to Zimbabwe's problems can only be solved by those who are also experiencing and feeling the pain as everyone else.

Those are the leaders who will lead from the front - facing the "enemy's bullets" as the rest of the citizenry - ensuring that they feel firsthand the urgency of the matter.

Besides, why would anyone who truly loves his country, sit back whilst it becomes the laughing stock of the world?

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com



Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

2 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

3 hrs ago | 857 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

3 hrs ago | 488 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

3 hrs ago | 290 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Sex starved man removes neighbour's skirt

11 hrs ago | 4855 Views

Khupe pleads victimisation after Parly recall

13 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zanu-PF sanctions govt critics

14 hrs ago | 1994 Views

Goblin economy creating goblin wealth

14 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zimdollar: The writing is on the wall

14 hrs ago | 1859 Views

ZSE makes 'tribal' appointments

14 hrs ago | 1592 Views

Telecel denies closure rumours

14 hrs ago | 998 Views

Prices hikes, weak currency spur hunger in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Earthquake hits Gweru

14 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Binga villagers cut off from food aid by flooded river

14 hrs ago | 244 Views

Khupe accuses Mnangagwa's govt of siding Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 700 Views

Police net 24 355 motorists in unregistered vehicles blitz

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Hwange Units 7 and 8 to displace 636 families

14 hrs ago | 452 Views

Farmer in court for stealing stray cattle

14 hrs ago | 413 Views

Court reserves judgment in JSC interviews case

14 hrs ago | 331 Views

3 soldiers in court facing murder charge

14 hrs ago | 840 Views

22 000 learners stranded as govt shuts down unlicensed schools

14 hrs ago | 416 Views

4 notorious armed robbers arrested

14 hrs ago | 987 Views

Harare council employees in court for abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mamombe, Chimbiri trial postponed to Friday

14 hrs ago | 158 Views

'No one is bigger than Zanu-PF'

14 hrs ago | 533 Views

Majority of BCC refuse removal trucks break down

14 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zacc keeps an eye on parastatals

14 hrs ago | 98 Views

Decline in crimes involving unregistered vehicles

14 hrs ago | 140 Views

Plumtree plunged into darkness

14 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's govt avails funding for Gukurahundi programmes

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Firemen thwart armed robbery after hoax call

14 hrs ago | 433 Views

Methembe open to recruiting Zimbabwe talent

14 hrs ago | 226 Views

Government targets 26,6% renewable power

14 hrs ago | 39 Views

Khupe fights back after recall by Mwonzora

14 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe's e-passport comes on stream to ease travel

14 hrs ago | 462 Views

CCC project exposes Chamisa's poor political pedigree

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Parents to pay full fees for first term

14 hrs ago | 382 Views

CZI urges RBZ to fine tune auction

14 hrs ago | 73 Views

120,000 register to grow tobacco

14 hrs ago | 49 Views

Man loses 5 cars in botched stands deal

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Employee found dead in car after payment row

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

Thandiwe Newton: When little knowledge is dangerous

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Trenches a headache for Harare

14 hrs ago | 69 Views

Budget constraints hamper Zimbabwe police operations

14 hrs ago | 71 Views

Zimbabwe bank interest lures more deposits

14 hrs ago | 222 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days