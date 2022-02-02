Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zanu-PF bullying antics have no space in a multi-party democracy

8 hrs ago | Views
TOP Zanu-PF officials' threats to punish critics with local sanctions for holding the ruling party and government to account, is shocking and only strengthens the belief that the ruling party is averse to the tenets of democracy.

This is a worrying development from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party as the country heads towards the March 26 by-elections, and the watershed 2023 general elections.

The threats came just after the country's human rights record, including its anti-democratic laws, came under global spotlight at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council Universal Periodic Review (UPR) working group meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Zanu-PF youth league deputy secretary Tendai Chirau declared during the first session of the 2022 Zanu-PF youth league national executive meeting in Harare on Wednesday, that time had come to sanction government critics for pushing a regime change agenda.

"I think we should actually have local sanctions against such people who fight against the government. We must actually activate local sanctions against such people  because of people who are against the aspirations of this country," Chirau said.

Such remarks are dangerous and careless and have the potential to ignite violence as the country enters election season.

To Chirau, Zimbabwe is a typical Animal Farm setting as portrayed by George Orwell in epic his novel with the same title, where only ruling party members have exceptional rights and can ride roughshod over others with impunity.

Chirau also singled out non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for allegedly funding anti-government  demonstrations.

One can be forgiven for concluding that this is a choreographed plan to restrict democratic freedoms, including implementing harsh laws against NGOs.

Many of the NGOs operating in the country are responsible for defending human rights, mobilising food aid and providing services to the indigent, among other critical roles.

Some of the NGOs have been quite vocal against promulgation of draconian laws such as the Private Voluntary Organisation Bill that imposes new restrictions on forming, operating and funding civil society organisations.

Zimbabwe cannot be part of a community of democratic nations when its leaders and those in the ruling party resort to bullying citizens who hold different views  into silence.

The attempts to silence critics threaten to turn the country into a banana republic where the law of the jungle reigns supreme.

Zanu-PF must respect citizen's rights and freedoms as guaranteed in the Constitution's Bill of rights.

Threatening individuals for expressing themselves has no space in a civilised society. Mnangagwa must rein in excitable party rogues such as Chirau if his incessant calls for peace and tolerance are to carry any weight. Bullying has no space in a civilised society.

He should step in and remind his party apparatchiks that government and Zanu-PF are mutually exclusive, although the whole world knows that the ruling party has blurred the lines between State and party to push its nefarious agenda.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Step daughter frames rape charges on father

4 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

7 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chiwenga paid US$100 'gupuro' to Mubaiwa

7 hrs ago | 1545 Views

More woes for SA-based Zimbabweans

8 hrs ago | 3076 Views

Sikhala has a case to answer, rules the High Court

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Legal expert questions Khupe's recall procedure

8 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Voter registration marred by apathy

8 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs unfazed by sanctions threats

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zanu-PF candidate kneels begging for votes

8 hrs ago | 958 Views

Police block CCC voter registration campaign

8 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Teachers turn to online demo

8 hrs ago | 586 Views

Bulawayo councillors fret over Ucaz subs

8 hrs ago | 205 Views

Man inserts hoe handle in wife's privates

8 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Ziyambi chickens out of controversial Bill

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

ERC questions reopening of nomination courts

8 hrs ago | 203 Views

Court orders Zanu-PF members, police off Mbare toilets

8 hrs ago | 435 Views

'ZEC must disband before 2023'

8 hrs ago | 332 Views

52 year old arrested for fraud

8 hrs ago | 287 Views

Employer kills employee

8 hrs ago | 462 Views

One dead, three injured in 2-vehicle crush

8 hrs ago | 257 Views

5 men up for US$10 robbery

8 hrs ago | 245 Views

Storm blacks-out most Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 212 Views

Potholes eat into Bulawayo motorists' pockets

8 hrs ago | 141 Views

Prominent Bulawayo pastor dies

8 hrs ago | 538 Views

Ingwebu re-introduces 'Shake Shake' beer

8 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chiwenga mocks Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 990 Views

Performance contracts for Zimbabwean ministers

8 hrs ago | 134 Views

Grade 7 results ready for release

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zacc targets 250 State entities, departments

8 hrs ago | 103 Views

Mubaiwa not Chiwenga's wife, court rules

8 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Dynamos FC ownership wrangle trial date set

8 hrs ago | 82 Views

StanChart CEO's misconduct allegations under probe

8 hrs ago | 246 Views

Beer drinker loses car to bogus cops

8 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mentally ill man acquitted of murdering mother

8 hrs ago | 105 Views

Small airports to undergo upgrades

8 hrs ago | 79 Views

South Africa's new critical skills list schedule

20 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Does ED know that Zimbabwe is his country too?

21 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Clandestine dealings with Mnangagwa! Thokozani, you stripped your dignity

21 hrs ago | 2873 Views

Zimbabwean consumers feel the pinch as cost of living shoots up

21 hrs ago | 821 Views

ZACC terminates 19 ZRP investigators

21 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Ziyambi hits back at Chirambwe

21 hrs ago | 879 Views

Harare blacklists debtors

21 hrs ago | 796 Views

Self-styled prophet up for car theft

21 hrs ago | 346 Views

Murder at Sun Yet Sen

21 hrs ago | 625 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days