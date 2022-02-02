Latest News Editor's Choice


Lindiwe Sisulu is a serious contender against Cyril Ramaphosa's failed regime

IT IS the beginning of 2022 and South Africa has already started the year on an interesting note.

As the ANC heads into its much-awaited elective conference, the year promises to be one filled with drama, heartache and fireworks.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who is perceived as a strong contender for the ANC president's position, has faced numerous co-ordinated attacks over the week by what is now known as the Thuma Mina Media Cabal in social media circles.

As if that was not enough, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, in an unprecedented move shocked the country by hosting a press briefing responding to an opinion piece penned by the minister.

This move has now put him on the spot, exposing his misguided attempts to seek attention and desperately campaign to become the next chief justice.

What the cabal have failed to critically calculate, is that they've now re-energised and gave life to the #LS22 campaign.

They thought by bringing out their disgraced journalists, news publications, influencers and by unleashing ACJ Zondo on Sisulu, she would slowly be swallowed and quickly forgotten.

Oh well, they got it wrong. Again. Just like how they were comically complicit in failing to read the mood leading up to the July civil unrest last year, they are also hopelessly complicit in underestimating the support Sisulu has gained in some ANC branches.

Numerous ANC branches have openly come out in support of Sisulu's article.

The structures have agreed with her sentiments around poverty, how a few individuals are controlling the wealth of this country as well as the economic reconciliation mantra.

The recent attacks by the cabal on all fronts has now elevated Sisulu and brought her closer to the people. She has gained much more support over the past weeks for her bravery and refusal to behave and act accordingly. Something of which female comrades have to constantly navigate around: The thought of being radical but at the same time not stepping on the toes of your male comrades.

Minister Sisulu has now bravely raised her hand as someone who can, not only challenge the so-called untouchables, but can spark necessary debates in our country without any fear or favour. A feature we hardly see in many ministers today.

The miscalculation by the "Thuma Mina Cabal" has now brought the Sisulu nightmare much closer to their squeaking beds and might cause many wet dreams for the likes of Fikile Mbalula and Max du Preez.

The AB Xuma branch has come out guns blazing and throwing their weight behind Sisulu.

In a statement released, the branch says: "We are taken aback by the attacks on Cde Lindiwe Sisulu. This in our view is an orchestrated media campaign to discredit her and take away her constitutional right to freedom of speech. As a structure, we are aligned to every sentence of her article, as such we support her views particularly on the land issue and economic justice.

"We know that some attacks on her are factionally motivated, to impede her from running for ANC presidency.

"So to those who are obsessed by the onslaught on Cde Sisulu, we wish to warn you that an attack on her, is an attack on us as the ANC. We are fully behind her."

The ANC branch in Ward 11 (the GB Pasha branch) has also shown their support for Minister Sisulu.

The branch released a statement signed by it's treasurer saying: "We have noted with grave concern the sponsored attacks on Cde Lindiwe Sisulu. It must be noted that Cde Lindiwe is the chair of Social Transformation Sub-Committee of the ANC therefore she is the custodian of social economic barometer in our society. The attack on her are as a consequence of Cabinet factional battles and by extension tactics of Stratcom; especially those who are threatened by her views."

South Africa finds itself in a very interesting place, politically. The dynamics have been changing over the past years and now seem to also be rattling within the ANC. Sisulu has not only shaken the ruling party over the last few weeks, but she has managed to shake the entire country and even bring out retired and embattled so-called analysts to try and contain the fire which seems to be raging inside of her.

As the ANC elective conference looms, a candidate like Sisulu will definitely be a strong contender for the position of ANC president.

With numerous branches and structures coming out in her support, she remains one not to underestimated.

Modibe Modiba is co-founder of the Insight Factor and a political commentator.


Source - Daily News
