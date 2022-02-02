Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

The next President of Zimbabwe's name will start with a 'C'

3 hrs ago | Views

Who will it be? If you think Chamisa will be the President of Zimbabwe before Chiwenga then you need to get your head examined immediately.

In recent weeks, Chamisa vowed to wrestle power from the military dictatorship in Zimbabwe and expand his rule to make Africa a model of democracy.  For now, the military junta has tolerated or completely ignored his outbursts, but in the end they will crack down hard on him. Sadly, the yellow movement will not succeed because the military junta is unwilling to accede to reform. Further, the so-called citizens coalition for change is nothing close to its name because it is not joined by students, teachers, workers, soldiers, nurses, farmers, cattle rangers, citizens, commuters, bus operators, or ZANU PF, lawyers, churches, or traditional leaders. They have no sympathizers in the military. In short, it is a Chamisa personal outfit.

Rather than participating in a flawed election, Chamisa should have demanded a raft of reforms. It takes an institution to fight a military dictatorship, and the Chamisa does not have a single auxiliary institution on his side: Media, Judiciary, Security Forces, Central Bank, Electoral Commission, and Civil Service.

Accordingly, steps should be taken to deprive a future military junta of the following institutions:

Step 1:  
- The civil service: Civil servants are required to serve civilian, not military governments. Therefore, no civil servant shall serve a military dictatorship; this should be inserted into the civil service code. Any civil servant who violates this code risks losing their job.

- The judiciary: No judge may swear into office a military coup leader. This should also be enshrined in the bar code. Any judge who violates this injunction will be decertified.

- The media: No media outlet may entertain a military despot. Remember that a free media is the most effective antidote against all dictatorship.

- Academia: No university professor or teacher may support or serve a military dictatorship. Professors who do not understand such elementary concepts as freedom and democracy have no business in a place of higher learning.

And the military itself should enforce its own Military Code, which debars soldiers from political adventurism or intervening in politics or face court-martial.

Alternatively push for a referendum. Ask the people to vote on just three choices:

- Maintain the military as is,

- Cut the military in half, or 
- Disband the military altogether.

If the military has served the people well, citizens will vote to retain it, won't they? So who is afraid of a referendum on the military? Chamisa could print this message on a tract and distribute it widely in the country. To forestall or discourage any future coup leaders, the people need to be prepared—how?  Always remember it takes an institution to fight the military.

At the end, Chamisa is far from entering the State House, he can't steer the country to his direction on his own or from the support of few handpicked naïve politicians good at badmouthing anyone who raise a finger.

Source - Sam Wezhira
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Fake witch doctor steals car from client

17 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Bulawayo boy promoted to Newcastle United senior training

19 hrs ago | 3605 Views

Chamisa's party rocked by internal revolt

21 hrs ago | 4307 Views

School heads join teachers' strike

21 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Khupe campaigns against Mwonzora, Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed by rigging

21 hrs ago | 2305 Views

Roads get facelift for Chiwenga visit

21 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Chinese under fresh pressures over Zimbabwe deals

21 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mthuli Ncube defends crumbling Zimdollar

21 hrs ago | 907 Views

Zimbabwe industrialists expose gaps in Mnangagwa's re-engagement push

21 hrs ago | 403 Views

Chamisa, Mwonzora, Khupe fights are killing democracy

21 hrs ago | 452 Views

Schools reopen amid deepening teacher crisis

21 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zinwa blames water woes on council

21 hrs ago | 90 Views

Chamisa's supporters picket over imposition of candidates

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Old Zimbabwe passports to work until they expire

21 hrs ago | 832 Views

New magistrates' courts for Emganwini, Cowdray Park

21 hrs ago | 133 Views

Government to build flats in Cowdray Park

21 hrs ago | 167 Views

Kambarami stops Bulawayo by-election

21 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bulawayo smart city sites identified

21 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bulawayo council approves Benjani deal

21 hrs ago | 341 Views

Man loses $20m to card clonning scammers

21 hrs ago | 354 Views

Matabeleland North to get polytechnic, teachers' college

21 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bulawayo Chiefs take over AmaZulu Sports Club

21 hrs ago | 327 Views

Tsholotsho injiva arrested for murder 16 years later

21 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu-PF readies for Manicaland by-elections

21 hrs ago | 52 Views

Monetary policy expected on Tuesday

21 hrs ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa raps armed conflicts

21 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe decentralises e-passport application

21 hrs ago | 271 Views

CVR issues 7 700 number plates

21 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean woman makes waves at AU

21 hrs ago | 245 Views

Google thrilled to have Zimbabwean as Senior Vice President

21 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zanu-PF members told to mobilise voters to register

21 hrs ago | 33 Views

Hayatou's FIFA ban quashed

21 hrs ago | 136 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days