Election Game Changer

Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabwe is heading towards the long awaited by-elections on the 26th March 2022. Do you know what your Member of Parliament has done for you? Can they deliver on their promises? To improve the communication channels we have registered domains for all constituencies and we are currently developing websites and creating social media platforms where there is going to be an interaction between electorate and the candidate.As Zimbabweans, it is time we have websites for businesses, organisations and other ventures but in this scenario, we are creating for all constituencies. Show off what you do for your constituency, for your community. If people have queries they can always send out their issues as a way to improve.With the growth of social media, the display of posters are a thing of the past. People rarely look at posters on the walls or the poles. In a world where the internet has taken over, social media such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, makes it possible for the political parties and their candidates to campaign on the cyberspace.Using social media and linking it to your website will increase your public views tremendously. Your political website is the face of your political party and your campaign. A political website has a very specific goal presenting your values and your political promises through deliberate imagery and design choices. When your potential voters come across your name, they will "google" the net to find out more about the candidate. Your campaign website will be their first impression of your entire candidacy.Today, a modern, tech-savvy website is the norm for political candidates, and even at their bare minimum, political campaign websites need to meet a certain level of design quality. A website presents your candidacy and campaign as well funded, sophisticated, and up-to-date with current technology. Outside of just your candidate's brand and image, your website's design will invite visitors to learn and interact with your campaign, converting potential voters.According to statistics, 75% of the voters will be the youth and furthermore studies have shown that when potential voters search online for information about a particular candidate, the higher your rank on a page of results greatly influences the likelihood that they will vote for you. That means if you want to be voted for on the 26th of March, you need to have a presence in cyberspace.If you are a candidate on the 26th of March 2022 and you want to win this election, you have got to have a website and social media presence. For more details, please call/Whatsapp+263716932110