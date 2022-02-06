Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Election Game Changer

28 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe is heading towards the long awaited by-elections on the 26th March 2022. Do you know what your Member of Parliament has done for you? Can they deliver on their promises? To improve the communication channels we have registered domains for all constituencies and we are currently developing websites and creating social media platforms where there is going to be an interaction between electorate and the candidate.

As Zimbabweans, it is time we have websites for businesses, organisations and other ventures but in this scenario, we are creating for all constituencies. Show off what you do for your constituency, for your community. If people have queries they can always send out their issues as a way to improve.

With the growth of social media, the display of posters are a thing of the past. People rarely look at posters on the walls or the poles. In a world where the internet has taken over, social media such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, makes it possible for the political parties and their candidates to campaign on the cyberspace.

Using social media and linking it to your website will increase your public views tremendously. Your political website is the face of your political party and your campaign. A political website has a very specific goal presenting your values and your political promises through deliberate imagery and design choices. When your potential voters come across your name, they will "google" the net to find out more about the candidate. Your campaign website will be their first impression of your entire candidacy.

Today, a modern, tech-savvy website is the norm for political candidates, and even at their bare minimum, political campaign websites need to meet a certain level of design quality. A website presents your candidacy and campaign as well funded, sophisticated, and up-to-date with current technology. Outside of just your candidate's brand and image, your website's design will invite visitors to learn and interact with your campaign, converting potential voters.

According to statistics, 75% of the voters will be the youth and furthermore studies have shown that when potential voters search online for information about a particular candidate, the higher your rank on a page of results greatly influences the likelihood that they will vote for you. That means if you want to be voted for on the 26th of March, you need to have a presence in cyberspace.

If you are a candidate on the 26th of March 2022 and you want to win this election, you have got to have a website and social media presence. For more details, please call/Whatsapp
+263716932110

Source - Nozipho Siso
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

Setting the record straight

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

6 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

6 hrs ago | 1737 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

6 hrs ago | 2395 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

6 hrs ago | 1521 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

6 hrs ago | 359 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

6 hrs ago | 1120 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

6 hrs ago | 1287 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

6 hrs ago | 246 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

6 hrs ago | 527 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

6 hrs ago | 300 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

6 hrs ago | 166 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

6 hrs ago | 547 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

6 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

16 hrs ago | 798 Views

Biti in no show

16 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

17 hrs ago | 762 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

17 hrs ago | 1010 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days