Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Zimbabweans should emulate teachers in fighting for our own liberation without placing the responsibility onto others!

3 hrs ago | Views
If there is one major lesson that teachers have taught the people of Zimbabwe, it is - we can, indeed, stand up for ourselves, and fight for our own liberation, without fear and without transferring that responsibility onto others.

For far too long now, Zimbabweans have developed a most worrisome and tragic tendency to lamely sit back - amidst, unspeakable oppression and unimaginable poverty - and, wait for others, especially, opposition leaders, to stand up for us, and practically do the dirty work.

Is it then not surprising at all, that we still find ourselves crying everyday, whilst sinking deeper into the abyss of desperation and hopelessness - as it becomes ever more apparent that, without ourselves being directly involved in our own salvation and emancipation, then our day of liberation will always move farther and farther away?

Teachers, being their usual great educators, have made it abundantly clear that - going about our daily businesses, whilst at the same time, believing that somehow our grim and unbearable miserable plight would simply disappear - was quite frankly, incredibly naive and foolhardy.

We can write as many articles as we can, tweet as much as our fingers can allow, and shout on WhatsApp as loudly as is humanly possible - but, without plucking up our guts, getting out of our comfort zones, and actively taking the bull of oppression by its horns - we will forever be moaning and crying writers, tweeters, and social media keyboard activists.

Yet, virtually nothing will change on the ground.

As Brazilian educator, Paulo Freire wrote in his Pedagogy of the Oppressed (1968) - "attempting to liberate the oppressed without their reflective participation in the act of liberation is to treat them as objects that must be saved from a burning building".

In Zimbabwe, this could never be more accurate.

We have become so accustomed and comfortable in being mere objects in the fight against our own oppression - as we, for some strange reason, expect change to come from human rights activists, or opposition political parties - as they save us from our untold suffering, and punishing impoverishment.

Yet, decades later - especially, when our country's fortunes took a most catastrophic and damaging turn for the worst, some twenty-two years ago - we are not in a better place.

Nonetheless, what we have witnessed with our beloved teachers, over the past months, more so when they ratcheted up the pressure over the last two days - whereby, they collectively declared incapacitation, and stayed away from their work stations - is how we, as Zimbabweans, need to act, if we genuinely desire a positive change in our livelihoods.

Our educators did not leave the struggle to their labour union leaders, to do most (if not all) the donkey work - but, worked together as one unit, in bravely standing up for what they deserved.

Were they not afraid?

Were they not intimidated?

Of course they were!

Who would not be scared when we are dealing with a ruthless cold-hearted regime as ours - which does not see anything wrong with unleashing heinous brutality upon a hapless innocent populace?

In fact, there were numerous reports of ordinary teachers being issued threats to report for work, or face horrendous consequences - ranging from brazen physical bodily harm, and other unspecified retribution, to the implementation of a "no work, no pay" policy by their employer (the government), and possibility of outright termination of employment.

I will not even start on the harrowing experiences their leaders have undergone at the hands of the state - including, repeated arrests, alleged abductions, and beatings up.

However, in all this, both ordinary teachers and their leaders have never quivered nor relented - rather opting to fight the good fight, and take their struggle to its logical conclusion...until their demands have been heard and answered.

Let us not forget that, courage is never the absence of fear - but, is the ability to control that fear, knowing fully well that, if one genuinely wants to accomplish a certain goal, then fear becomes an inconvenient luxury.

In Zimbabwe, the challenges being faced by our teachers are not unique to them - but, a common denominator amongst all of us - and as such, we need to unite as Zimbabweans in fearlessly standing up for our dignity, and a better life.

We can no longer afford to be mere spectators to our own lives - whilst, allowing those in power to ride roughshod over us, and pretty much do as they please with our livelihoods and wellbeing, as we lamely look on.

Each and every one of us has a responsibility to our own lives, our families, and our communities.

In fact, I had some business cards printed that showed my position simply as a "Resident".

Why did I do that?

Well, these business cards act as an ever-present unambiguous reminder to myself that, being a resident and citizen of a country is actually a full-time job, with very specific responsibilities and duties - that can never be compromised.

Just as being a parent, or a husband/wife - these may be responsibilities we do not always think about, have no plush offices, and are never paid for...but, are actually more demanding on ourselves, and highly important than those "eight to five" jobs we get paid for.

The same applies to being a citizen or resident of a country - this is an active job, that needs each and every one of us to be actively involved in ensuring that the direction we are going as a nation is correct, holding to account all those in authority, and standing up for our rights.

I have never made it a secret that, I do not get paid for all these articles I write nearly on a daily basis - although, it would be awesome and most welcome if I did, especially in these tough times - but, am motivated to go and on, as a matter of duty as a responsibility citizen, who cares about his country and its people.

We all have a responsibility towards our country - if not for all its people, then for our children and their children.

© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, and social commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: mbofana.tendairuben73@gmail.com


Source - Tendai Ruben Mbofana
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

CCC 'improving system' by participating in rigged elections – so wasted GNU chance to end dictatorship 'to improve' it!

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe under ZANU-PF; A revolution derailed

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Every dog has its day

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

We need at least five tractors complete with harrows

3 hrs ago | 258 Views

Mining Union urges parents to rally behind striking teachers

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Election Game Changer

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4306 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

9 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

9 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

9 hrs ago | 3318 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

9 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

9 hrs ago | 1851 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

9 hrs ago | 454 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

9 hrs ago | 527 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

9 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

9 hrs ago | 856 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

9 hrs ago | 1763 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

9 hrs ago | 259 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

9 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

9 hrs ago | 674 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

9 hrs ago | 471 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

9 hrs ago | 594 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

9 hrs ago | 345 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

9 hrs ago | 154 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

20 hrs ago | 869 Views

Biti in no show

20 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

20 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days