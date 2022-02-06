We need at least five tractors complete with harrows

Opinion / Columnist

That cattle malady Thelerios has rebounded with never before seen determination. Again the few remnant livestock from the first wave are sacuumbing to this dreaded bovine pandemic.Never did we think evil would return with double measure dosage to make us worse off and more poorer.In my village a place I call home and indeed is, only about five to six villagers had beasts to write home about and now this. Mechanization is the answer otherwise farming is dying a little each day.In the end, granaries will ask where the grain is and me too. How about a couple tractors in each village to put soils to good use? Already tobacco farming has had a knock with a few farmers packing their tobacco fishing rods.Honestly without tractors, villagers may soon carry the proverbial begging bowel to the nearest GMB depot if we are to avoid the last supper. Tell your neighbor 'last supper', very scary indeed. Cattle are bankable assets, also needed for lobola (dzinotsika), I am still yet to receive mine. Yes, dzinotsika, a father's pride. If the commonality communal farmer is to make a meaningful contribution to the national silo or granary, please may the powers that be give tractors complete with harrows, not forgetting the mechanical maintenance know how. Farmer, inputs, tractors plus soil equals bumper harvest.God has played His part, rains are falling abundantly, the ball is now in our courts. Knuckles to the ground to complete the ratio of adequacy. In Chiweshe even some butchers have closed shop for lack of stock, no cattle no beef sales. Of course divine providence has always chipped in, our God Jehovah Jaire has provisionally availed mushroom and wild okra, not forgetting 'Mowa', very healthy indeed. Holes we did dig, Pfumvunza is what the doctor ordered but we also need large scale production. Farm mechanization should also reach the village farmer to boost rural agricultural output.In Chiweshe, Musonza, Chinehasha, Jaji and Chideu Villages would do well with five tractors complete with harrows. The DDF Depot at Chinehasha can be the springboard for such a noble project.Come 2023, ED Pfee, Pfee, Pfee! Five Million votes. Mask up. Omicron is deadly.Tincuts Matepatepa.