Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

We need at least five tractors complete with harrows

3 hrs ago | Views
That cattle malady Thelerios has rebounded with never before seen determination. Again the few remnant livestock from the first wave are sacuumbing to this dreaded bovine pandemic.

Never did we think evil would return with double measure dosage to make us worse off and more poorer.

In my village a place I call home and indeed is, only about five to six villagers had beasts to write home about and now this. Mechanization is the answer otherwise farming is dying a little each day.

In the end, granaries will ask where the grain is and me too. How about a couple tractors in each village to put soils to good use? Already tobacco farming has had a knock with a few farmers packing their tobacco fishing rods.

Honestly without tractors, villagers may soon carry the proverbial begging bowel to the nearest GMB depot if we are to avoid the last supper. Tell your neighbor 'last supper', very scary indeed. Cattle are bankable assets, also needed for lobola (dzinotsika), I am still yet to receive mine. Yes, dzinotsika, a father's pride. If the commonality communal farmer is to make a meaningful  contribution to the national silo or granary, please may the powers that be give tractors complete with harrows, not forgetting the mechanical maintenance know how. Farmer, inputs, tractors plus soil equals bumper harvest.

God has played His part, rains are falling abundantly, the ball is now in our courts. Knuckles to the ground to complete the ratio of adequacy. In Chiweshe even some butchers have closed shop for lack of stock, no cattle no beef sales. Of course divine providence has always chipped in, our God Jehovah Jaire has provisionally availed mushroom and wild okra, not forgetting 'Mowa', very healthy indeed. Holes we did dig, Pfumvunza is what the doctor ordered but we also need large scale production. Farm mechanization should also reach the village farmer to boost rural agricultural output.

In Chiweshe, Musonza, Chinehasha, Jaji and Chideu Villages would do well with five tractors complete with harrows. The DDF Depot at Chinehasha can be the springboard for such a noble project.

Come 2023, ED Pfee, Pfee, Pfee! Five Million votes. Mask up. Omicron is deadly.

Tincuts Matepatepa.


Source - Tincuts Matepatepa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

CCC 'improving system' by participating in rigged elections – so wasted GNU chance to end dictatorship 'to improve' it!

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe under ZANU-PF; A revolution derailed

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

Every dog has its day

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Mining Union urges parents to rally behind striking teachers

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabweans should emulate teachers in fighting for our own liberation without placing the responsibility onto others!

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Election Game Changer

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4312 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

9 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

9 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

9 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

9 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

9 hrs ago | 1854 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

9 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

9 hrs ago | 856 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

9 hrs ago | 1763 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

9 hrs ago | 346 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

20 hrs ago | 869 Views

Biti in no show

20 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

20 hrs ago | 830 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days