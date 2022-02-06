Latest News Editor's Choice


Opinion / Columnist

Every dog has its day

2 hrs ago | Views
It was a more-try, maybe in reverse. His name is obvious. Every dog has its day, even the titanic had its demise at the said end of times.

Village youth games and clubs were very important and are still important today, why not revive them? Playing house (Mahumbwe) had its benefits and still has today. But, who plays house anymore? A gathered family is that of strangers as everyone is glued to the smartphone.

A case of so close and yet so far, are families a family anymore? Has science and technology helped us or has indeed separated us?

The old village grandpa will warmly smile at grandchildren assembly yet the lot is hectres away, chatting the evening away with peers oceans and seas apart.

People too busy for others and others too busy for humanity. Instead of academic pursuance, the smartphone is now used for nefarious and uncouth observances. Much to intertain canal issues than find Salvation.

Feeding the body is not enough when the spirit is starving with no spiritual nourishment. An obese body with an emaciated spirit and soul, a corruptible body. God help us. Who shall guard the guard, youths wandering aimlessly with no shepherde to show them the way. No wonder in some East European countries, the country comes first.

The flag is what makes them a people and not a people making the flag. As I see it, back to youth training centres for that patriotic youth who has the country and community first. Above all, education and prayer is an investment with zero risk. Children of God, find salvation when you still can. Sunday schooling should never be ignored. Let the children play and pray. Mask up. We love you all.

Thomas Tondo Murisa Matepatepa

Source - Thomas Tondo Murisa Matepatepa
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.

Comments


Must Read

ZANU-PF has nothing new to offer

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

CCC 'improving system' by participating in rigged elections – so wasted GNU chance to end dictatorship 'to improve' it!

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe under ZANU-PF; A revolution derailed

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

We need at least five tractors complete with harrows

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mining Union urges parents to rally behind striking teachers

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zimbabweans should emulate teachers in fighting for our own liberation without placing the responsibility onto others!

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Election Game Changer

4 hrs ago | 586 Views

Setting the record straight

7 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Mutsvangwa exonerates Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4312 Views

Mnangagwa dangles title deeds to win urban vote

9 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Mliswa wants Chinese driven out

9 hrs ago | 2189 Views

Mnangagwa goes for broke

9 hrs ago | 3323 Views

Chamisa's party claims police disrupting campaigns with arbitrary arrests

9 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chimanasa threatens mine with seizure

9 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Ex-lover threatens to kill top Zanu-PF official

9 hrs ago | 1854 Views

War vets children take aim at US Embassy

9 hrs ago | 455 Views

40 machete wielding gang arrested

9 hrs ago | 528 Views

Civil servants scoff at govt offer

9 hrs ago | 1452 Views

Trial stopped as 'killer' accused turns hysterical

9 hrs ago | 856 Views

Pastor raped, killed during prayer session

9 hrs ago | 1763 Views

SECZim appoints acting CEO

9 hrs ago | 260 Views

Police constable arrested over US$5 bribe

9 hrs ago | 684 Views

Zec avails voters roll for March by-elections

9 hrs ago | 350 Views

Calls to rehabilitate King Mzilikazi's grave get louder

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

Police warn on violence ahead of polls campaign

9 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mnangagwa spotlights ministers

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

'$5,000 withdrawal limit not enough'

9 hrs ago | 473 Views

Bulawayo 150% rates approved

9 hrs ago | 231 Views

Zanu-PF nominates Nkomo for Senate

9 hrs ago | 638 Views

Man sued for US$100,000 over adulterous affair

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

6 more cyclones forecast to hit Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

16 political parties in by-elections

9 hrs ago | 262 Views

State objects to Mamombe, Chimbiri application

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

Zesa rebundling firmly on course

9 hrs ago | 347 Views

Cyclone Batsirai death toll rises to 80

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

More airlines flock to Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Zimbabwean goalkeeper joins Canadian premiership side FC Edmonton

9 hrs ago | 256 Views

Vee Mhofu dates Mashwede

20 hrs ago | 869 Views

Biti in no show

20 hrs ago | 2437 Views

Lupane University lecturers go on strike

20 hrs ago | 830 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'high-sounding nothing'

20 hrs ago | 1054 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days