Zimbabwe under ZANU-PF; A revolution derailed

2 hrs ago | Views
The late Ndabaningi Sithole conferring with the late Herbet Chitepo during the liberation struggle. Pic Credit; Google
Reader, ZANU-PF ruined Zimbabwe. All the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the mass during the liberation struggle have all gone to waste because of a handful of ZANU-PF kleptocrats who derailed the people's revolution. All because of extreme selfishness. If people knew that the liberation struggle against colonialism had nothing to do with people there was no need for all those sacrifices made in the bush. Lives were lost so that the Mnangagwa's of today can siphon natural resources into their personal pockets sharing the national cake with the likes of Kuda Tagwirei leaving the masses of our people wallowing in abject poverty. Fourteen years fighting against the colonial administration, what changed when ZANU-PF got into office in 1980 to date? Was it worth it dying in the bush for ZANU-PF elites to make billions of USD with their families? To progressive war veterans out there is this the Zimbabwe you fought for? Is it the country you had in mind when you sacrificed your youth hood to join the struggle? I don't condone colonialism and racial segregation but compare the lives you lived under Ian Smith and the lives you are living today under ZANU-PF. We jumped from the frying pan straight into the fire all because of ZANU-PF. The revolution was hijacked by ZANU-PF thugs and criminals ruling this country, what a tragedy?

Bulawayo was a hub of industries when ZANU-PF got into power, today it's like a ghost town. All the industries were destroyed by ZANU-PF looting and corruption. Think about all the parastatals which ZANU-PF government inherited from Smith's administration, all are in shambles now. Think about decent lives civil servants had under Smith and how miserable they look in today's Zimbabwe. Healthcare is in tatters our hospitals do not have essential drugs, nurses and doctors are underpaid and disgruntled. Our state of education is like we are a country at war. Anything that can go bad in Zimbabwe has gone wrong and this paper kindly puts all the blame on ZANU-PF. Things are getting worse in Zimbabwe. I will not forget all pensioners, our mothers and fathers who worked for the rest of their lives only for ZANU-PF government to steal their pensions and gave them useless bond notes (RTGs). A simple monitoring and evaluation shows that all the sacrifices made in the liberation were not worth it compared to the Zimbabwe we have today and a criminal ZANU-PF government which is bleeding the country dry.

In conclusion, to save Zimbabwe, ZANU-PF must go. I would like to appreciate all freedom fighters (war vets) who sacrificed their lives to liberate Zimbabwe from the colonial bondage. The revolution was derailed, now is the time to liberate Zimbabwe from ZANU-PF.

Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo, Sr is a non-violent freedom fighter based in Kwekwe. He writes in his personal capacity and is reachable on his Whatsapp +233551318080

Source - Nkosilathi Emmanuel Moyo, Sr
