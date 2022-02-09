Teachers suspended by Minister

Opinion / Columnist

It is very unfortunate to have Ministers appointed to the office without understanding the protocols of that office. To be a Minister, remember that all what you do is under the constitution. Every word or statement you say the public will be waiting to quote you wrong or right. It is therefore very important to make sure that your statement is covered by the law/constitution.You don't have to be harsh when dealing with national issues, reason these are not yours but for the country. Take note of your advisers, some there need your downfall then they take over. Remember this is not a private Company where you take matters by yourself.Our education system have gone down due to that people don't want to negotiate these salary issues.My belief is that the Government do have the US Dollar but there don't want to pay it out. Allowance doesn't boost one's pension.Kindly do us a favor and make everyone happy by negotiating teachers salaries than to keep our children home uneducated. There will be no future for our children.I thank you.