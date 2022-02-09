Latest News Editor's Choice


Let's modernise our ICT systems at the London embassy

There is great news coming from Zimbabwe on how the Government has made  it "easy" to obtain identification documents, especially the passport. We ICT  professionals feel very excited about this wonderful development.

However, it is disturbing to note that what is happening at the Zimbabwean embassy in London is in sharp contrast to the latest developments at the Registrar General's (RG) office in Zimbabwe, hence the need to engage  the services of top notch webmasters and web developers to be on ground for continuous updating of this great nation's embassy websites.

Zimbabwean experience at the Zimbabwe's Embassy in Zimbabwe:-

My passport was due for renewal on the 4th of March 2022, as I envisaged to dash to Zimbabwe over the British April School holidays.  I "googled" the Zimbabwe Embassy and got a google business confirmation that the opening hours are from 0800hrs to 1200hrs.

I surmised that I would not be the only one in need of a new passport or other related services. So I went early to dodge the long queues. I got there by 0700hrs hoping to be one of the first to be served. At 0750hrs an elderly gentleman opened the main door of the entrance of the embassy and was excited that I will be the first to be served. It was cold and figured it would be warm inside and was ready to walk into our embassy. I was immediately advised that the embassy opens at 0900hrs. On querying why the difference in time with what was reflecting on the website and google business, I was shocked to hear that it was a " wrong website". The right Zimbabwean Embassy website is called www.ZimLondon.Gov.zw (Talk about total confusing people).

He went further to advise us to get passport photos from a shop that was 5minutes away down the road. By then there was a little small group of us. We trudged along to the photographer's premises. It was a broom cupboard in a skyscraper and the cost is £10 and Standard passport photo is £6. Anyway, why do I have the right to complain?
We finally got in. I queued up and waited in line. The line moved fast. When my turn came I was met by lady who was as polite as anyone in public service. I was given a form to fill and told to go and make copies of my IDs. I had to go out of the building again to (a photocopying shop) perform this latest task. I returned and was directed to the payment window. I paid my fee and was directed to go to the first window again. At the first window my paperwork was given once over and I was directed to the finger print desk which was in another room. I found an elderly Asian gentleman who was on the phone (reminded me of Bhadella Wholesalers where you were served behind a counter of some sort.) He assisted with the finger printing process and directed me to go back to window 1. I was now given the passport form to fill out. Filled and took it back. It was given back to me once over again and was advised to send the form to Zimbabwe and someone could get the passport once it's done for me.

I just shudder to think why in this day and age  should we have such a primitive mode of applying for a passport in a first world country like the United Kingdom. The Zimbabwe government has been praised by the world bank and international organizations for implementation of some of the best electronic systems in Africa. Why are we not implementing the same ICT systems at our International embassies? What kind of image are we portraying out there?

There is a need to have a biometric system that eliminates the traditional "picture taken" methodology which is very ancient. Zimbabwe needs a centralized database system which eliminates submission of  photocopies for one's identification documents. Get everything digitized as we embrace the paperless office.

 What is baffling is why  our Registrar General's office would require document duplicates ( IDs, passports, marriage, birth and death certificates) to bring photocopies of what they created themselves and registered. A clear reflection of resistance to embrace technology which makes the process less cumbersome and convenient to both the service provider and service receiver. Does this mean that our Registrar General does not have electronic copies of our identity documents on their servers?  Zimbabwe is a progressive country and should progress both internally and internationally.

Why do we have the domain www.zimLondon.Gov.zw for the Zimbabwean embassy instead of www.zimbabweembassyuk.Gov.zw Are we equating our great country to a city in the United Kingdom. This is disgraceful should be rectified with immediate effect.

Once again I want to register my gratitude to the Registrar General for a job well done at the Zimbabwean Office. Let us do the same to all our embassies so as to ensure a dignified reflection of our country to the  rest of the world in line with our mantra, Zimbabwe is NOW open for business.

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Source - Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi
