'Underpaying teachers a tactical way of beating them to submission' ZAPU

Opinion / Columnist

Our schools are officially opened after a very long holiday that was caused by the rampaging Covid 19 pandemic that brought down many economies locally and abroad. When parents heard that schools were opening all resources they had were invested in the school-going children. Parents at all times hope for better education for their children, they hope that the government will provide basic requirements that will enable all stakeholders in the education sector to function and be able to deliver services as required.All these hopes went in smoke when teachers through their unions announced that they are going to undertake an industrial action on opening day. We cannot blame teachers for this as we all see with our naked eye that they are suffering. In most of our schools, a new norm not consistent with the teaching profession has developed, we see teachers trying to cover the gap in their salaries through selling basic commodities within the schools and also see them sell their services to the needy learners. As a party we have identified a number of challenges that teachers face as they try to deliver services to communities.Salary and allowances before deductions are about RTGS28000-00 (almost USD $200 black market rate) after deductions most get around RTGS12000-00 to about RTGS18000-00Some of the challenges faced by teachers are:-1. Inability to provide basics for families. The bread basket is pegged at over RTGS 72000-00 per month.2. Failure to pay school fees for their children3. Failure to raise money for transport to go to work and food to survive at work.4. Failure to dress as the role models they should be as new clothes are out of their financial reach.5. Transport, especially for rural teachers is charged in forex and there are no negotiations from the transport operators. This places teachers at the mercy of touts and drivers. Women end up in relationships so as to get free transport.6. An eroded status that affects the value of the teacher in the community and in the classroom. Teachers have become a subject of ridicule and bear the brunt of bad jokes by their former students who failed but earn more from their deals.7. Inability to own their own houses as banks and building societies will not offer mortgage loans to teachers due to their extremely low salaries.8. In social clubs being a teacher may see you being excluded as teachers are considered high risk in defaulting payments.9. Poor or no accommodation in some schools10. No running water and source of energy in most schools.ZAPU stands in solidarity with teachers, parents, and learners during this another sad chapter in the education sector. Teachers are very important in the life of a learner, hence they must be treated fairly. It is therefore very important for the government to attend to the needs of teachers. In December teachers through their unions threaten the government with industrial action if their pleas were not attended to before schools opened, but as usual, the government ignored them. ZAPU department of education wants to emphasize that teachers deserve better, teachers must be treated with respect at all times.Our teachers' salaries are far below the poverty datum line, their call for a better living wage is fair and acceptable. The teachers demand better working conditions and salaries to be paid in US dollar is fair and just. We have noticed that the same government that is refusing to pay teachers in US Dollars is charging services in the same US dollar. We are calling upon the government to value the services rendered by educators, this can only be done by paying them accordingly.Parents are making serious sacrifices in raising the required fees and materials needed by learners in an economy that has been on its knees for more than ten years now.The results of wrong choices our people have been making every five years are showing up every now and then. ZAPU stands for quality education, our policy protects and provides all the requirements for teachers.ZAPU Secretary For Education And TrainingCde B HalimanaEmail: bravohotel1973@gmail.com