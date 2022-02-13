CCC duplicity: insidiously participated in rigged elections banking on '(violent) peaceful protests' to end Zanu PF dictatorship

Opinion / Columnist

Zanu PF is rigging the 2023 elections! No one in Zimbabwe should ever say they did not know this!"Team Pachedu said a total of 170 867 addresses that were in the 2018 voters roll have been edited by Zec between 2018 and 2022, with Glen View South having the highest number of edited addresses (19 758), followed by Mangwe, Lupane East, Zaka East, Luveve, Kuwadzana and Chiredzi North," reported Bulawayo24."Zec has also moved many people from Glen View South constituency to Harare South constituency. The mass movement of voters across constituencies and wards when addresses have not changed implies that Zec is illegally changing electoral boundaries," Team Pachedu said on Twitter."One typical illegal movement involves hundreds of voters from Zvimba East to Glen View South (Chirangano Car Park Tent)."Zanu PF is rigging these 2023 elections; the party has been rigging elections since the country's first post-independence elections in 1980. In 1980 the party had no control over any part of the electoral process however its campaign message to the voters was clear as bell – if Zanu PF does not win the election, the bush war would continue. The people voted to end the war!Once in power, the regime has captured the various state institutions such as ZEC, Police, Judiciary, Army, war veterans, traditional leaders, etc. so that they all worked to deliver a Zanu PF electoral victory. The vote rigging has grown in extend and sophistication over the years.The vote rigging juggernaut has been funded by the party's capture of every facet of human economic activity allowing mismanagement and corruption to grow and spread. Mismanagement and corruption are the cancers killing the nation and yet everyone is frightened of cutting them out because they are so widespread and deep rooted and go to the heart of everything the patient will be just an empty shell after the operation!Besides, it is no secret that Zanu PF thugs have vowed to burn down the whole country than see some one else rule Zimbabwe! Of course, Zanu PF thugs are holding the nation to ransom and those who are burying their heads in the sand and pretend the opposition can win rigged elections are only helping Zanu PF achieve its no regime change objective!There is no denying that Zanu PF is rigging these elections and by insisting on participating in the elections with no reforms, the opposition are giving vote rigging Zanu PF legitimacy and thus perpetuating the dictatorship.Stopping the Zanu PF dictatorship was not ease from the start since the party was the one that spear headed the war to end white colonial rule; as the liberation war heroes, Mugabe and company viewed it as their divine right to rule. Still, if it was hard to stop the Zanu PF dictatorship in the 1980s, it is even harder doing so now. After 42 years of enjoying absolute power and all the influence and wealth it has brought. Zanu PF ruling elite and the cronies have become addicted to power and they are buried deep in their trenches; flushing them out will not be ease.The only sure way to end the Zanu PF dictatorship peacefully is by insisting on the implementation of democratic reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. Those who think Zanu PF will ever lose elections in which it has carte blanche powers to rig are daydreaming; that will never ever happen.Chamisa and his CCC friends are calling on people "to vote and then stay at the Polling Station to defend their vote!" This is a call to protest the rigged election results and we all know there is no such thing as "peaceful protest" in Zimbabwe.Violent street protests and/or another military coup will end the Mnangagwa Zanu PF dictatorship but at the cost of wanton distraction of property, human suffering and many lives. And, worst of all, there is no guarantee the system of government to emerge out of the ashes will not be yet another dictatorship, even worse than the Zanu PF dictatorship.It is tragic the nation, even now after 42 years of rigged elections, is spurning option of peaceful change by demanding reforms before elections. Holding the elections without reforms will result in Zanu PF rigging the elections and trigger violent protests, guaranteed!