Ramaphosa under pressure to decant indifference to Zanu PF rigging 2023 elections

3 hrs ago | Views
The worsening economic situation in SA is forcing ANC to revisit its indifference to Zimbabwe's curse of rigged elections and bad governance. SA cannot afford a new wave of economic and/or political refugees flooding across the Limpopo River if Zimbabwe's 2023 elections are rigged!

"The unemployment rate in South Africa hit a new record high of nearly 35% in the third quarter of 2021 which some allege had an influence on the African National Congress (ANC) dismal performance in last year's local government elections," wrote Tapiwa Gomo in Bulawayo24.

"For the first time since 1994 - when South Africa attained independence - the ANC garnered less than 50% - in fact 46% - of the vote marking its worst result in 27 years.

"The ruling ANC has responded to this, partly by targeting foreigners who the ruling party and others accuse of many things including taking jobs and economic opportunities from locals, illegal migration, crime, drug dealing and all sorts of ills.

"Some special permits have been scrapped."
Many Zimbabweans have sort refuge in SA to escaped political oppression and/or economic chaos back home starting at the turn of the century in 2000. The situation in Zimbabwe has got progressively worse not better over the years forcing even more Zimbabweans to leave the country.

If next year's elections are rigged, signs are Zanu PF is rigging these elections, then we can be sure of a new wave of economic and/or political refugees leaving the country.

The economic situation in SA, the most popular destination for Zimbabwean refugees, means many will not be welcomed there anymore! The pressure for Zimbabwe to sort out its economic and political mess is that much greater. The pressure on the regional leaders, notably SA, to make sure Zimbabwe sort out its problems is that much greater too.

SADC leaders know the root cause of Zimbabwe's economic and political mess is the country's failure to hold free, fair and credible elections. After decades of rigged elections SADC leaders pressured Zanu PF to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement, agreeing to the implementation of a raft of political reforms to end the culture of rigged elections.

Sadly, MDC, Zimbabwe's main opposition party led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai turned out to be corrupt and breathtakingly incompetent. They failed to implement even one meaningful reform in five years of the 2008 to 2013 GNU. SADC leaders made one last minute bid to have the 2013 Zimbabwe elections postponed until reforms were implemented and, once again, MDC leaders paid no heed.

Zanu PF went on to blatantly rig the 2013 elections as SADC leaders had predicted. The region leaders ignored the rigging and endorsed Zanu PF's electoral victory – Zanu PF was the only game in town and it was futile to pretend otherwise.

However, endorsing Zanu PF rigged elections and perpetuating the pariah state across the Limpopo River in 2013 and 2018 has not brought the desire economic recovery as we can see. President Cyril Ramaphosa will be damned if he will repeat the same folly of endorsing yet another rigged Zanu PF elections next year especially if the next thing is a flood of economic and political refugees pouring into SA.

There are Zimbabweans who know and understand SADC leaders' disappointment with MDC leaders' failure to implement the democratic reforms during the last GNU. They know and understand implementing the reforms is Zimbabwe's ticket out of this hell-on-earth Zanu PF landed the nation into. They will implement the reforms and all they need is the opportunity to do so.

By refusing to endorse Zanu PF rigged 2023 elections, SADC will recreate the same political crisis of no legitimate government that led to the formation of 2008 to 2013 GNU in Zimbabwe. The subtle difference is that the new GNU will have competent men and women who will implement the reforms.

Source - zimbabwelight.blogspot.com
